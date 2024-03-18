Politics
Russia makes a geopolitical pivot towards Asia DW 03/18/2024
Vladimir Putin has cemented his place in Russian history, with a controversial re-election securing him a fifth term as the country's president. With opposition non-existent and the media completely under his control, the 71-year-old's victory was no surprise.
Putin begins this next term as leader of the country facing enormous challenges triggered by his invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which has made relations with the West increasingly bellicose.
Break with the West
As the war continues, the rift between Russia and the West seems insurmountable. A new Putin term will likely put more emphasis on Moscow's ties with Eastern powers, experts observed.
“As long as the war continues, and even if Ukraine is defeated, I don't think attitudes in the West will change. It's not like, 'OK, now the war is over and we need to reestablish our ties' with Russia.” Rajan Menon, an expert on Russia and Putin at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told DW.
Menon said the seriously poisoned state of current Russian-Western relations leaves Putin with only one option: to turn to India and China.
Flourishing bromances with Modi and Xi
Earlier this year, Putin had a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the two leaders wishing each other good luck in the upcoming elections. General elections in India are expected to be held in April and May.
According to the Kremlin, the two countries “expressed interest in further intensifying their mutually beneficial bilateral relations.”
Simultaneously, Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping also forged closer ties following Russia's war in Ukraine. One example: When the West applied sanctions in response, Russia redirected its exports from European oil and sent half of its oil and gas exports to China.
India's share has also increased, reaching 40% in 2022 and 2023.
Russia needs China more than China needs Russia
According to Chinese customs data, China's bilateral trade with Russia reached $240 billion (219 billion) in 2023, setting a new record while surpassing the $200 billion target set at bilateral meetings l 'last year.
Russia became China's fifth trading partner in 2023, up from ninth in 2020.
“China and Russia are the closest neighbors in Eurasia and the increase in trade turnover is something natural. But the speed of growth is abnormal. This is worrying,” said Russian sinologist Aleksei Chigadaev to DW.
Chigadaev emphasized the fact that Russia needs China more than China needs Russia.
“Without China, the Russian economy will face a serious crisis. On the other hand, if there is no Russia, China will face a crisis, but not a big one,” he said. he declared.
Chigadaev noted that oil and gas account for 90% of Russian exports to China, a buyer that will increasingly need fossil fuels as it pursues its goal of transitioning to a green economy.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the world has closely followed China-Russia relations, with Beijing offering Moscow a geopolitical and economic lifeline.
Menon said one of Putin's biggest challenges now will be to reduce Russia's dependence on China, both economically and strategically.
“Look around your apartment, you can't find anything that's made in Russia. You could probably find things that are made in China or America or Germany. That's very telling. I think Putin sees the need to change that,” he said. .
India walks a fine line
India's shameless purchase of discounted Russian crude oil is one of the most notable aspects of the country's relations with Russia.
Moreover, Moscow remains a major arms supplier to India. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Russia has provided 65 percent of India's arms purchases, worth more than $60 billion, over the past two decades.
But today, India, one of the world's largest arms importers, is slowly turning toward the West. This is a step that New Delhi is taking carefully, so as not to bring Russia closer to China, because the rapprochement of Moscow and Beijing could be bad for India, according to Menon.
Given the existing border tensions between India and China, “if a war breaks out between the two countries, it will put Russia in a difficult position,” he said. “He would be forced to choose between two of his friends.”
And if that were to happen, Menon said, Moscow would likely choose Beijing, or try to delay the choice as long as possible.
“China has much more to offer Russia than India,” he said.
Russia: neither West nor East
Whether it's China or India, Menon said it was likely that Putin would “further strengthen ties with eastern powers.”
Chigadaev stressed, however, that “Russia's culture, religion and history are more closely linked to Europe.”
Russia, according to Chigadaev, does not see itself as fully belonging to the West or to a triangle with India and China.
“We are not Europe,” he said, referring to Russia’s self-image. “We are not part of the West. We are not part of the East. We are the center.”
Editing: Jon Shelton Jr., Carla Bleiker

