PM Modi congratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday March 18 congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election as President of the Russian Federation. In his message to the Russian President, Prime Minister Modi said he hoped to further strengthen the strategic partnership ties between India and Russia. The Indian Prime Minister took to his official social media account and wrote, “Warm congratulations to HE Vladimir Putin on his re-election as President of the Russian Federation. » “I look forward to working together to further strengthen the time-tested special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia in the years to come. @KremlinRussia,” PM Modi said. Warm congratulations to HE Vladimir Putin on his re-election as President of the Russian Federation. Looking forward to working together to further strengthen the proven special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia in the years to come. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2024 Putin wins the elections Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed a landslide victory in the country's presidential elections, extending his term in office until 2030. Vladimir Putin won 87.28% of the votes in the presidential election based on the results of processing 100% of protocols, according to CEC data. Putin's closest opponent, the Communist Party's Nikolai Kharitonov, came in second place with 4.31 percent of the vote, while New People's Party candidate Vladislav Davankov came third with 3.85 percent of the vote and Leonid Slutsky (LDPR) got 3.20%. The CEC will announce the official election results at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday. Voter turnout across Russia exceeded 74 percent, the country's Central Election Commission said. In a speech Sunday evening at his campaign headquarters, Putin sought to denounce Western criticism of the election and told supporters that the West's reaction was in the “expected” direction. “What did you want them to applaud us for? They are fighting alongside us in an armed conflict, their goal is to contain our development. Of course, they are ready to say anything,” he said. Putin wins landslide victory in 'new' territories Putin received 94.12 percent of the vote in Luhansk and more than 95 percent in the Donetsk region, sometimes collectively called the Donbass region that Russia now claims as its own following the war in Ukraine. Russian state media reported that results from the republics of Tyva, Khakassia and Yakutia, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Khabarovsk regions, as well as the Chukotka autonomous region also show Putin in the lead with around 90% of the vote . (With contribution from agencies)

