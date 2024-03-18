Arrest of popular journalists poses new threat to press freedom in Pakistan





Prominent journalist Asad Ali Toor was released on bail on Saturday after spending three weeks in jail for allegedly launching a malicious campaign against Pakistan's higher judiciary.

In his popular YouTube series, Uncensored, Mr Toor had sharply criticized the country's top judge for decisions taken ahead of this year's general election. He is expected to keep a low profile as lawyers ask for the charges to be dropped.

In Pakistan, many expected press freedom to improve once Imran Khan leaves power. Yet journalists continue to face legal challenges and harassment. Can the Pakistani media's smear philosophy survive the ongoing crackdown?

His ordeal reflects the growing pressures facing Pakistan's media, which thrived on liberalization policies in the early 2000s and now has one of Asia's most vibrant media landscapes. But the culture of denigration and critical inquiry is under threat.

Media observers attribute the crackdown on press freedom to an alliance between Imran Khan's government and Pakistan's powerful military. This hybrid regime ended with Mr Khan's ouster in 2022, but in its early days journalists critical of the government were removed from the airwaves. Many have migrated to YouTube or other platforms to escape censorship. Today, politicians who once denounced the harassment of journalists under Mr. Khan hold some of Pakistan's highest offices, but the persecution shows no signs of slowing.

The newly formed government did nothing to improve the situation, but rather made the situation worse by continuing the repression, says exiled journalist Taha Siddiqui.

Mr. Toors' lawyers say he was held in inhumane, overcrowded conditions and pressured to reveal his sources. He is now expected to keep a low profile as lawyers call for the charges to be dropped. Whatever the outcome, analysts say Mr. Toor's ordeal reflects the growing pressures facing independent media in Pakistan.

The country's media landscape is among the most vibrant in Asia, with more than 40 television news channels and up to 700 print newspapers. Yet press freedom advocates warn that the notoriously noisy media has become a target of Pakistan's military establishment, which wields enormous influence over law and politics. Some hoped the recent election would herald change, but ongoing cases suggest anti-journalist hostility is now the norm.

The newly formed government did nothing to improve the situation, but rather made it worse by continuing the repression, believes journalist Taha Siddiqui, in exile since 2018.

Pakistani journalists adapt

Pakistani media flourished under the military dictatorship of General Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup in October 1999. At the time, Pakistan Television, the State, held a monopoly on broadcasting, but had so little credibility with the general public. that viewers would turn to Indian television for information. Under General Musharraf's rule, legislation was introduced to liberalize the media landscape and create space for private news channels to enter the market. In the two decades since, Pakistan has seen a proliferation of media outlets that have created a culture of vilification and critical investigation. Today, this culture is threatened.

KM Chaudary/AP/File

Show legend Hide legend

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, pictured at a press conference in Lahore, Pakistan, last month, visited journalist Asad Ali Toor after his attack in 2021.

Media observers trace the current crackdown to the era of hybrid rule, a power-sharing alliance between Imran Khan's government and the Pakistani military's top brass that ended with the ouster of Mr. Khan in a vote of no confidence in 2022. In the early days of the regime, journalists critical of the military and Mr. Khan's government were taken off the air and blacklisted.

The mainstream media were brought into line some time ago, says veteran journalist Cyril Almeida. He now essentially brings in what the military allows him.

Many unemployed journalists have migrated to YouTube, where, according to Mr. Almeida, journalists are not yet tamed. On social media, they were free to produce vlogs on sensitive topics and, depending on the platform's monetization policy, they made quite a bit of money doing so.

One of the first to make the change was Mr. Toor, a television news producer who used his twice-daily vlogs to report on areas considered no-go zones by mainstream media.

Mr. Toor built his audience of 160,000 by opposing military intervention in the political sphere, a stance that he says has made him a target for the powers that be.

In May 2021, Mr. Toor was hospitalized after being attacked in his apartment by a group of men who allegedly identified themselves as belonging to Pakistan's premier intelligence agency. At the time, many political parties opposed to Mr Khan's government condemned the attack as an example of state tyranny. He was notably visited by Shehbaz Sharif, then opposition leader, and Pakistan Muslim League N politician Maryam Nawaz. Today, Mr. Sharif is Prime Minister and Ms. Nawaz, Chief Minister of Punjab, but the persecution of journalists has not abated.

Weak press protections

Pakistan ranks 150th out of 180 in the 2023 Global Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders, up slightly from 2022 but still lower than when Mr. Khan took office. The report says opposition political parties support press freedom, but are the first to restrict it when in power.

At least 64 Pakistani journalists have been killed since 1992, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), and many more have suffered physical or legal harassment. Indeed, legal protections are often vague and full of reservations.

The Constitution of Pakistan, while promising freedom of the press, subjects such freedom to any reasonable restriction imposed in the interest of the integrity, security or defense of Pakistan. Critics say this provision allows the state to prosecute journalists who expose the excesses of state institutions, including the judicial and military systems.

Mr. Toor was charged under three sections of the Electronic Crimes Prevention Act of 2016, a law that free speech advocates say aims to stifle criticism of the powerful military from the country. His release comes just weeks after another journalist, Imran Riaz Khan, was released on bail and then immediately re-arrested on separate terrorism charges. CPJ condemned the treatment of the two men.

Authorities must stop using the Electronic Crimes Prevention Act and other draconian laws to persecute journalists and silence critical reporting and commentary, said Beh Lih Yi, Asia program coordinator at CPJ, in a statement. .

Analysts say the victimization of journalists like Mr. Toor shows the press the consequences of breaking the rules.

Mr. Toor did what we call speaking truth to power, says digital rights activist Usama Khilji. All institutions, including the military, the judiciary, and our political and civil institutions, he will hold accountable without discrimination. I think that seems to have put him on the wrong side of the powers that be.

