Putin's allies hail a “decisive victory”: while the West denounces the electoral victory, its autocratic and anti-democratic friends in China, Iran, North Korea and Saudi Arabia – but also in democratic India and Turkey, NATO member – praise the Russian president.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's undemocratic and autocratic friends in China, Iran, North Korea and Saudi Arabia congratulated him on winning a fifth term in power – but praise also came from democratic India and of Turkey, a member of NATO.
Leading the way, North Korean dictator Kim Jong said Russian voters showed their “unwavering support and trust” in Putin, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
In the meantimeBeijing said Russia and China were “strategic cooperative partners in the new era” and that the result “fully reflects the support of the Russian people,” Chinese state media reported.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his “warm congratulations” to Putin, adding that he looked forward to developing their “special” relationship, of which Russia is India's largest arms supplier.
Turkish President Recep TayyipErdogan also congratulated Putin on his re-election and offered to mediate between Moscow and Ukraine, the Turkish presidency announced.
In a telephone conversation, “President Erdogan expressed his belief that the positive development of relations between Turkey and Russia continues and said that Turkey is ready to play a facilitating role in returning to the table of negotiations with Ukraine,” the Turkish presidency said in a statement. statement.
Several Middle Eastern powers wished Putin well after the vote, just three months after his rare visit to the region.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hailed Putin's “decisive victory”, the official IRNA news agency reported.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also expressed their congratulations and wished Putin “success and prosperity,” in remarks reported by state media.
The crown prince congratulated Putinon his “decisive” re-election victory on Monday and the two men pledged to continue their cooperation within the OPEC+ group of oil producers, the Kremlin said.
A Kremlin statement said that the two men, in a telephone conversation, expressed readiness to actively develop their friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation.
“Of particular note is the effective coordination of the two countries within the OPEC+ format.”
Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani each wished Putin “development and prosperity,” in statements posted online.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent his congratulations, according to the official WAM news agency.
Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, son of the country's late longtime leader Idriss Deby, said in a Facebook post that the result was “proof of the Russian people's trust” in Putin.
General Abdourahamane Tiani, Niger's military ruler, who took power from a pro-Western government in a coup in July 2023, congratulated Putin on his “resounding victory.”
He said his country could count on Putin's “personal commitment” to help Niger “regain its sovereignty.”
In Latin America, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said: “Our older brother Vladimir Putin has triumphed, which bodes well for the world. »
Cuba's Miguel Diaz-Canel said the official result was “a credible indication that the Russian population supports (Putin's) management of the country.”
