Putin's allies hail a “decisive victory”: while the West denounces the electoral victory, its autocratic and anti-democratic friends in China, Iran, North Korea and Saudi Arabia – but also in democratic India and Turkey, NATO member – praise the Russian president.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's undemocratic and autocratic friends in China, Iran, North Korea and Saudi Arabia congratulated him on winning a fifth term in power – but praise also came from democratic India and of Turkey, a member of NATO.

Leading the honors was North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un (pictured with Putin in 2023), who said Russian voters had shown their “unwavering support and trust” in Putin, according to the Korean Central News Agency ( KCNA).

Meanwhile, Beijing said Russia and China were “strategic cooperative partners in the new era” and that the result “fully reflects the support of the Russian people”, Chinese state media reported (photo: Putin with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2016).

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (pictured center with Putin, left, and Jinping, right, in 2019) offered his “warm congratulations” to Putin, adding that he looked forward to developing their “special” relationship, including Russia is India. the country's largest arms supplier

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (pictured with Putin in 2023) also congratulated Putin on his re-election and offered to mediate between Moscow and Ukraine, the Turkish presidency announced.

In a telephone conversation, “President Erdogan expressed his belief that the positive development of relations between Turkey and Russia continues and said that Turkey is ready to play a facilitating role in returning to the table of negotiations with Ukraine,” the Turkish presidency said in a statement. statement.

Several Middle Eastern powers wished Putin well after the vote, just three months after his rare visit to the region.

The crown prince congratulated Putinon his “decisive” re-election victory on Monday and the two men pledged to continue their cooperation within the OPEC+ group of oil producers, the Kremlin said.

A Kremlin statement said that the two men, in a telephone conversation, expressed readiness to actively develop their friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation.

“Of particular note is the effective coordination of the two countries within the OPEC+ format.”

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, son of the country's late longtime leader Idriss Deby, said in a Facebook post that the result was “proof of the Russian people's trust” in Putin.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (pictured with Putin in 2022) welcomed Putin's “decisive victory”, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (pictured with Putin in 2018) also expressed their congratulations and wished Putin “success and prosperity”, in remarks reported by state media.

Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa (pictured with Putin in 2016) and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani each wished Putin “development and prosperity”, in statements released in line.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (pictured with Putin in 2022) also sent his congratulations, according to the official WAM news agency.

In Latin America, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (pictured with Putin in 2017) said: “Our older brother Vladimir Putin has triumphed, which bodes well for the world.”

Cuban Miguel Diaz-Canel (pictured with Putin in 2018) said the official result was “a credible indication that the Russian population supports (Putin's) management of the country.”

General Abdourahamane Tiani, Niger's military ruler, who took power from a pro-Western government in a coup in July 2023, congratulated Putin on his “resounding victory.”

He said his country could count on Putin's “personal commitment” to help Niger “regain its sovereignty.”

