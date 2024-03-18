Xi Jinping will visit Europe. China has one condition regarding Russia





Chinese leader Xi Jinping will soon visit Europe. According to unofficial information, he wants to convince European politicians to accept Russia's participation in peace negotiations regarding Ukraine. Wedug Politico Xi will travel to Paris in early May. The official occasion of the visit will be the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Paris and Beijing. China's goal is also to rebuild diplomatic relations with EU countries that have criticized the Sino-Russian partnership. The visit is intended to be an opportunity to discuss detailed issues. “We will ensure reciprocity in relations with China, particularly in this key area ecological transformation” – said an anonymous official in an interview with Politico. China's situation towards Russia Xi Jinping's visit to Europe will be preceded by a trip Olaf Scholz in China in April. Beijing has its own goal in negotiations with European politicians. LOOK: China is building big rockets. Let me fly to the moon Several Politico sources indicate that China is trying to convince European leaders to be they allowed Moscow to sit at the negotiating table for peace in Ukraine. Such negotiations could take place in Switzerland. However, information from anonymous officials shows that if the condition is not met, Beijing is ready to boycott the negotiations. The question of this condition was to be discussed during the European trip of Beijing's special envoy, Li Hui, in early March. Your browser does not support the video player… Learn more Do you want to stay up to date with the latest news? We are in the app for your phone. Consult us!

