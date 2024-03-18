Politics
Indonesia to import 22,500 tonnes of rice from Cambodia for Eid al-Fitr
JAKARTA: The Indonesian government plans to import 22,500 tonnes of rice from Cambodia to supplement national stocks to meet needs ahead of Eid al-Fitr, the National Food Agency (Bapanas) said.
We give priority to locally produced rice. However, we decided that Bulog (state-owned logistics company) would purchase rice from abroad this time. We will import 22,500 tonnes of rice from Cambodia, Bapanas head Arief Prasetyo Adi said in Jakarta on Monday.
The agency head made the statement after attending a meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace.
Adi noted that Bapanas is currently taking preparatory measures to accommodate the major rice harvest period scheduled between March and April this year.
He expressed optimism that Indonesian farmers would achieve their rice production target, which, in turn, should lead to lower prices of the commodity.
He then highlighted that the government had made several efforts to ensure that the people did not face a shortage of rice, including distributing rice aid to millions of beneficiaries.
Last year, the government distributed 10 kilograms of rice to 22 million beneficiaries for seven months. We have decided to continue distribution for six months this year, he stressed.
Through the rice aid program, he said the government had managed to meet the rice needs of eight percent of Indonesia's population.
Not to mention the cheap food movement implemented by Mr. Tito Karnavian (Minister of the Interior) and regional governments, he stressed.
The official further noted that the government would continue to monitor the rice stocks stored by Bulog to ensure their sufficiency until June 2024.
We must maintain Bulogs with 1.2 million tonnes of rice until June, he concluded. –Appointed
