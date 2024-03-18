STEPHEN GLOVER: Conservatives must be crazier than March hares! How stupid to think they could have a FOURTH PM in two years

The Conservatives have only themselves to blame. That is my firm feeling as, in the face of widespread disbelief and derision, an unknown number of Tory MPs plot to get rid of Rishi Sunak.

The Conservatives' big mistake was dismissing Boris Johnson, who had led them to their biggest electoral victory in 32 years. Yes, Boris was an imperfect Prime Minister, but he had earned this excellent position. Strike it and listen to the discord that ensues.

The crown rested briefly on the unstable head of Liz Truss until, after plunging the economy into free fall, it was forcibly removed. In a few weeks, she managed to make the Conservatives even more unpopular than they had been for two decades. They didn't recover.

Rishi Sunak is kind, intelligent, capable and decent, but, let's face it, it's not clear that he's a prime minister, although the same argument could be made about his opponent, Sir Keir Starmer.

Like other callous British politicians who have risen to the top of their party in recent years, Rishi was promoted too quickly. He only saw Boris's faults, rather than his own faults. He was too young and inexperienced to hold the highest office in a great country.

And now they're coming for it, as conservatives plummet in the polls and look forward to electoral Armageddon.

Penny Mordaunt would be presented by some right-wing Conservative MPs as a leader who could be acceptable to their more centrist colleagues. The poor deluded souls obviously believe that, based on one or two polls and infinite hope, the British electorate will warm to her.

Or could Kemi Badenoch take over? She plays a clever game, downplaying the seriousness of the rebellion yesterday and calling for loyalty to Rishi. She knows enough history to realize that the first person to wield the dagger rarely wears the crown. But there's no doubt she wants it for herself.

What idiocy this is! Despite being the most successful political party that has ever existed, the Conservatives can sometimes be crazier than the March Hares. Their choosing a fourth Prime Minister in this Parliament would invite public scorn.

No doubt the rebels are telling themselves, as they study polls predicting the biggest conservative wipeout since 1906, that it can't get any worse than that. But it's possible. It could. In fact, that would be the case if Penny Mordaunt or Kemi Badenoch or any of the other touted candidates replaced Rishi.

Let's consider Penny in more detail since she's supposed to be the favorite. She gained a certain fame, and a cursory popular reception, by carrying the heavy sword of state with admirable aplomb at the coronation of King Charles last May.

Of her views on economics, if she has any, we know little or nothing. In truth, she is a blank canvas politically, although she has recently made it known that she wants to increase defense spending, which is certainly a point in her favor (and, as he refuses to do so, a point against M .Sunak).

Grant Shapps has been an MP since 2005 and has held numerous ministerial positions within and outside of Cabinet. He can therefore hardly be accused of inexperience.

On gender issues, she bluntly declared that “trans men are men, trans women are women” before backtracking in July 2022 when she ran for the Conservative leadership against Ms Truss and Mr Sunak. Absurdly, unidentified right-wing plotters are said to have suggested that Penny would be willing to let them sort out this controversial issue if she became Prime Minister.

It is true that Ms Mordaunt showed acerbity and imperiousness in her role as leader of the Commons. But I suspect that as Prime Minister his weakness on many policy issues would be easily exposed by a forensic investigator, and even by the somewhat leaden Sir Keir Starmer.

As for Kemi Badenoch, she is probably on a higher intellectual level than Penny, having conducted herself competently, if not triumphantly, during various trade negotiations as business secretary.

Yet, like so many potential leaders in modern politics, she lacks political experience, having only become an MP in 2017. As recently as 2016, she was digital director of Spectator magazine, a position which is only not normally considered one of the greatest. state offices.

We should not forget Grant Shapps. He has been an MP since 2005 and has held numerous ministerial positions within and outside the Cabinet, so he can hardly be accused of inexperience. But his political beliefs are not always clear to those who have followed his career, and he has not made much of an impression on the general public.

Stories of his exploits have recently filled the newspapers. He had to abandon a trip to Odessa in Ukraine because the Russians found out about it and then jammed the satellite signal on his RAF plane. We have been invited to believe that since the Russians are so interested in Mr. Shapps, he must be an important man.

Also in the undergrowth, we can be sure, is Suella Braverman, abrasive and outspoken, as well as Robert Jenrick, more temperate and cerebral. They believe, not yet widespread, that they are perfectly qualified to occupy number 10.

Can it seriously be argued that any of the people I mentioned would be more likely to win the election than Mr Sunak, or even just do less badly? I do not believe that.

Former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick is also believed to be in the running.

This is not a simple intuition. A study published in the latest issue of the Mail on Sunday suggests that no potential leader in the current Tory ranks would produce a bigger electoral bounce than Rishi Sunak.

Note that this poll did not take into account Boris Johnson, holed up in his Oxfordshire retreat. I do not exclude the possibility of his return if a seat is found for him, but I doubt that he wishes to lead the conservatives to a probable defeat in this election. It's more likely he'll wait until they beg for his return.

No, the best bet now is Rishi. It is childish to assume that any of the alternatives would do better than him. In all likelihood, they would do even worse. The country has had enough of these infighting and internal wars between conservatives.

Mr Sunak is right to want to wait until the fall, to believe (as he said yesterday) that the economy will improve and to hope that at least some illegal immigrants will be rounded up in Rwanda one day. once the legislation is finally adopted. adopted, as it will soon be.

Of course, it is very unlikely that this will be enough. I have no doubt that the Conservative Party will lose hundreds of seats in May's local elections, after which its MPs will turn against Mr Sunak again, if he holds out for that long. The inevitable result of each new feud is the hemorrhaging of additional support.

Staying with Rishi is the only way. There is always a remote possibility that a Labor scandal could damage the party's fortunes. It is also highly likely that as pressure increases on Sir Keir Starmer, his political and moral deficiencies will become more evident.

There is still some hope as long as Mr Sunak is not dumped a few months before the election. I fear, however, that the Conservative Party has sealed its fate and Rishi has written his own political obituary when Boris Johnson was dumped. They will now have to live with the consequences of what they did.