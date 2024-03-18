Politics
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why are elections in India taking so long?
NEW DELHI (AP) From April 19 to June 1, nearly 970 million Indians, more than 10% of the world's population, have the right to vote in the general elections. This mammoth exercise is the largest in the world and will last 44 days before the results are announced on June 4.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third successive term. He will face a broad but fragile alliance of opposition parties who struggle to contest his appeal. Most polls predict Modis' Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party will win comfortably, cementing him as one of the country's most popular and consequential leaders.
More than 50 countries will go to the polls in 2024
WHY DOES IT TAKE SO LONG?
It comes down to two main reasons: the sheer size of India, the world's most populous country, and the astonishing level of logistics required to ensure that every registered voter can vote.
Over the years, the length of voting has fluctuated. It took almost four months to complete voting in India's first elections in 1951-52, after the country gained independence from British rule, and just four days in 1980. In 2019, voting lasted 39 days, and this year the election is the second longest.
With 969 million registered voters, the size of India's electorate is larger than the entire population of the European Union.
The vote to choose the 543 lawmakers for the lower house of Parliament takes place in seven phases. All 28 states and eight federal Indian territories will vote at different times. Each phase lasts one day, with the first taking place on April 19 and the last on June 1.
While some states vote in one day, voting elsewhere may take longer. For example, Uttar Pradesh, Brazil's largest state with 200 million inhabitants, will vote every seven days.
EVERY VOTE COUNTS
The Election Commission of India, which oversees voting, must ensure there is a polling booth available within 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) of each voter.
Election officials must go to great lengths to ensure that even a single voter can exercise their right to vote, said Chakshu Roy of PRS Legislative Research, an independent think tank.
Some 15 million poll workers and security personnel will cross the country's deserts and mountains, sometimes by boat, on foot and even on horseback, trying to reach every voter.
This can be particularly difficult. In 2019, during India's last elections, a team of poll workers traveled more than 300 miles over four days so that a single voter from a hamlet in the remote state of Arunachal Pradesh, which borders China, can exercise his right.
Officials also traveled to a village nestled high in the Himalayas in 2019 to set up a voting booth at 15,256 feet (4,650 meters), the highest polling station in the world.
This time too, polling stations will be set up in remote locations, including one in a wildlife sanctuary in southern Kerala state and another in a shipping container in western Gujarat state.
ENHANCED SECURITY
Experts say one of the main reasons behind multi-phased elections in India is security.
Tens of thousands of members of the federal security forces, who usually guard the borders for example, are being released and deployed alongside state police to prevent violence and transport poll workers and voting machines.
Deadly clashes involving supporters of rival political parties, notably in the eastern state of West Bengal, had marred previous elections. But this violence has decreased over the years, thanks to the strengthening of security measures, and the vote took place relatively peacefully.
Look at the geography of the country, there are rivers, mountains, snow, jungles, think about the movements of the security forces. They will have to travel across the country, Rajiv Kumar, the chief election commissioner, said on Saturday. We will go the extra mile so voters don't have to.
