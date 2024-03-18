Lawmaker advises government to immediately proclaim Nusantara as capital





For the sake of clarity, we strongly support that the IKN be completed soon. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Member of the House of Representatives (DPR) Endro Siswantoro Yahman advised the government to immediately announce the transfer of the national capital from Jakarta to Nusantara in East Kalimantan. According to him, the status of Indonesia's capital is currently uncertain. He believed that this uncertainty fueled doubt among investors about investing their assets in Nusantara. “Global investment is waiting for it to be real or not. If you want Nusantara to be real, (the government must) declare it politically. The important thing is the proclamation,” Yahman said in a working meeting with the capital Nusantara. Municipal Authority (OIKN) at the Parliament Complex here on Monday. The existence of economic activities in Nusantara is one of the elements that would make the city lively, he added. He said if Nusantara was only for central government activities and lacked commercial activities, it would be quiet. For this reason, he advised OIKN to communicate with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the official announcement of Nusantara becoming the national capital in order to lay a solid foundation for investment activities. He indicated that the National Capital Law (IKN) provides opportunities for investors. According to him, the adoption of the law aims to reduce the burden on the country's finances. “This is for the sake of clarity, and we strongly support that the IKN be completed soon,” he added. Meanwhile, House Member Arsyadjuliandi Rahman urged OIKN to be more active in sharing information on legal certainty regarding investments in Nusantara. He revealed that there are doubts on the part of the private sector, particularly regarding land issues and legal securities. “These regional entrepreneurs want to get information on how they can participate in the economic development of Nusantara,” he said. Related News: OIKN to become Nusantara City Government in 2024 Related news: President Widodo will start working from new capital in July Translator: Good R, Kenzu

Editor: Tia Mutiasari

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

