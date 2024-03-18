How do economies behave under a populist regime?

Populism is on the rise around the world. According to economist Christoph Trebesch, more than a quarter of the world's nations are currently governed by populists. Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been in power for years in Turkey, just like Viktor Orban in Hungary; Javier Milei recently won the elections in Argentina and Donald Trump could return to the presidency of the United States.

In Germany too, the right-wing populist AfD party is gaining more and more support.

Populists generally present themselves as defenders of the people in the fight against so-called elites. They promise the people greater prosperity and the loss of power of these elites. This is the recipe for their success.

But what is the reality? Do populists really keep their promises? And how does the economic situation influence their accession or not to power?

Financial crises: fertile ground for populism

It is harder for populists to thrive in a healthy economy. That's the conclusion of a study by Trebesch and fellow economists Moritz Schularick and Manuel Funke. It examines the links between economies and populism from 1990 to 2020.

Financial crises are often a kind of catalyst for populists' electoral success, says Trebesch, who works at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. In such circumstances, populists can more credibly convey their narrative of “the people against the elite” and “the failure of the elite.” The logic behind this is the idea that something fundamental must have gone wrong in the current political system that triggered the crisis.

According to Trebesch, the same logic means that corruption scandals also provide fertile ground for populists. Silvio Berlusconi knew how to take advantage of this in Italy.

Globalization also helps them. For example, it has been shown that populists perform better in countries particularly affected by Chinese competition: where industries have collapsed due to imports of Chinese products, leading to job losses, for example.

Thiess Petersen of the Bertelsmann Foundation adds that it is possible to demonstrate empirically that, in developed economies, populists do better when people suffer a loss of income or employment following the injection of capital and introduction of new technologies. Petersen points out that the fear of such losses alone may be enough to boost support for populists.

However, Petersen goes on to explain that populism has many root causes and cannot be explained solely in terms of economic development. Economics may not even be the most important reasons.

Loss of long-term prosperity

Once in power, populists often fail to deliver on their promises of greater prosperity for the people. The economy doesn't usually collapse as soon as populists take power, but it tends to get worse in the long run, Trebesch says.

Trebesch and colleagues' study shows that 15 years after populists came to power, GDP declined by an average of 10 percentage points, compared to similar national economies that are not governed by populists.

“This also means that people's purchasing power is decreasing,” explains Trebesch, “and we also see no improvement in inequality.”

Economic situation under Donald Trump

Donald Trump also promised a lot of things. And yet, according to the German Federal Agency for Civic Education (bpb), until the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the American economy was not doing much better than under his predecessor, Barack Obama. Under Obama, between 2014 and 2017, the U.S. economy grew at an average rate of 2.4%, compared to 2.5% in the first three years under Trump.

Obama managed to reduce the budget deficit from almost 10% in 2009 to 3.1% in 2016. Under Trump, despite good growth rates, the deficit increased again, to 4.6% in 2019. In particular , his 2017 tax cuts cost households dearly. the State, at a cost of between 1.5 and 2 trillion dollars. It was a huge giveaway to high earners and big business, but not to the people.

“With Trump, we have not seen an economic collapse. But there are certainly studies that show that things would have been even better without him,” comments Trebesch.

And Trump only stayed in office for four years.

“We observed that the effects are greater the longer populists stay in power,” explains Trebesch. “If Trump returns to power, we can certainly expect much more drastic political and economic measures.”

If this happens, the economist also expects even more drastic welfare losses.

An initially moderate economic policy

Similar structures can often be identified in populist economic policies. It usually takes a while for populists to harm the economy. This is partly because they do not interfere much with the functioning of economic institutions, such as the central bank, nor restrict the independence of the judiciary. However, this type of interference, targeting institutions perceived as “elite,” tends to increase over time, Trebesch says.

According to their campaign promises, populists tend to close borders to the movement of people, but also to trade and capital. They like to spend a lot of money, pursue a generally loose fiscal policy, and accumulate public debt. This is particularly evident in Argentina, says Trebesch.

Here to stay

The perverse aspect of this situation is that, although it is easier for populists to come to power when the economic situation is bad, if the economy does not improve, or even deteriorates, they remain in power. The data shows this very clearly.

“Once they come to power, it is very likely that populists will shape a country for years, even decades,” Trebesch believes.

Source: Deutsche Welle