PM Modi holds roadshow in Coimbatore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow here on Monday, amid incessant chants of “Modi, Modi” by BJP workers and traditional music to welcome him. The tour, amid tight police security, comes days after the Madras High Court gave the go-ahead to the event, ordering the police to allow it under reasonable conditions. Police initially refused permission, citing reasons including the “community sensitive” nature of the area and ongoing public reviews. As Modi began his roadshow in an open, flower-filled vehicle, people gathered on both sides of the road showered him with flower petals and chanted slogans saluting him. Several of them danced and waved enthusiastically. “Meendum Modi, Vendum Modi” (Modi again, we want Modi) was one of the slogans raised by BJP supporters. Many people queuing up on the roads held lotus flowers in their hands to welcome Modi and raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Dressed in a crisp white kurta, Modi sported a colorful BJP shawl and often raised both hands to greet people who took vantage positions in buildings to catch a glimpse of him. Throughout the approximately 2.5 km route from Saibaba Colony to RS Puram in downtown Coimbatore, Modi's vehicle moved slowly while people followed him on the service roads. BJP flags flew against a backdrop of colorful lights and festoons and the Prime Minister greeted and applauded the Saffron party members who had been waiting for over an hour to see him. The folk dance and traditional music performances energized the executives who sang and danced. This is the first time that Modi is holding a roadshow here and is also the Prime Minister's first political engagement after the announcement of the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission. BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai, Union Minister of State L Murugan, Coimbatore MP and BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan were the three leaders who accompanied the Prime Minister.

