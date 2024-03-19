Donald Trump defends 'bloodbath' remark





Former President Donald Trump has defended the recent “bloodbath” remark he made at a rally in Ohio, which was widely interpreted as a threat of political violence.

The remark was made Saturday at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, where Trump was speaking at a “Get out the Vote”-style event for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno. While discussing the economy and possible trade conflicts with China, Trump said that if re-elected in November, he would impose a 100% tariff on cars made in China, and warned against a “bloodbath” if he was not elected.

“We're going to put a 100 percent tariff on every car that crosses the border, and you can't sell these guys if I'm elected,” Trump said, criticizing overseas manufacturing. “Now, if I'm not elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone. It will be the least of things. It will be a bloodbath for the country. It will be the least of things. But they “I will not I'm not going to sell these cars. They’re building huge factories.”

While Trump supporters and staff defended the comment as coming in the context of discussions about the auto industry, others interpreted it as a threat of political violence if he lost re-election to the president Joe Biden. Some noted that earlier in the same rally, Trump paid tribute to the Capitol rioters of January 6, 2021, whom he pledged to pardon if elected. Many accused Trump of fomenting the riot at the US Capitol, with his rhetoric before and after the 2020 presidential election, including his infamous “will be wild” tweet.

Former President Donald Trump is seen at a rally in Vandalia, Ohio on Saturday. Trump on Monday attempted to defend his “bloodbath” remark, which he said was taken out of context. Former President Donald Trump is seen at a rally in Vandalia, Ohio on Saturday. Trump on Monday attempted to defend his “bloodbath” remark, which he said was taken out of context. Scott Olson/Getty Images

In a message published Monday morning in Truth Social, Trump echoed defenses already made by his supporters and claimed that the “bloodbath” remark was made strictly in the context of the auto industry.

“The fake media and their Democratic partners in the destruction of our nation pretended to be shocked by my use of the word BLOODBATH, even though they perfectly understood that I was simply referring to the imports authorized by crooked Joe Biden , which are killing the auto industry,” the former president wrote. “The United Auto Workers, but not their leaders, fully understand what I mean. With the electric car mandate pushed by Biden, there will soon be no cars made in the United States – UNLESS THAT I AM ELECTED PRESIDENT, IN WHICH CASE AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURING WILL PROSPER LIKE NEVER BEFORE!!!”

Among those who condemned Trump's remark as a threat of political violence was Biden's 2024 campaign, which released a statement Saturday evening through one of its official accounts on X, formerly Twitter, saying that Trump ” wants another January 6th.”

“After opening the general election by meeting with authoritarian leaders and siding with conspiracy theorists, Donald Trump continues to praise dictators, promise to condone political violence, and launch racist attacks against black and white Americans. brown”, we can read in the press release. “This is Donald Trump: a loser who is defeated by more than 7 million votes and who, instead of appealing to a wider audience, doubles down on his threats of political violence. He wants another January 6, but the American people will do it. give him another electoral defeat in November as they continue to reject his extremism, his penchant for violence and his thirst for revenge.

Defending the former president's comments at the Ohio rally, Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump campaign, told Newsweek in an email Saturday evening that “economically, it will be a bath of blood because crooked Joe Biden's policies have decimated working families.

Newsweek contacted the Biden campaign by email Monday morning for comment.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-defends-bloodbath-remark-1880392 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos