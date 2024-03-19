Lawyers say it's not possible for Trump to post bail in $454 million civil fraud case | Donald Trump News





Lawyers for former US President Donald Trump have told a New York appeals court that it is impossible for him to post bail covering the full amount of his $454 million civil fraud judgment while he contested the decision.

The attorneys wrote in a court filing Monday that it was not possible to obtain an appeal bond for the full amount of the judgment under the circumstances presented.

With interest, Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, owes $456.8 million. In total, he and his co-defendants, including his company and top executives, owe $467.3 million.

To get bail, they would have to post collateral worth $557 million, Trump's lawyers said.

A state appeals court judge ruled last month that Trump must post bail covering the full amount to stay enforcement of the judgment, which is scheduled to begin March 25.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in February that Trump, his company and his top executives, including his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., conspired for years to deceive banks and insurers by inflating their wealth on financial statements used to underwrite loans and conclude transactions.

Among other sanctions, the judge imposed strict limits on the ability of Trump's company, the Trump Organization, to do business.

Trump is asking a full panel of the state's intermediate appeals court to stay the ruling while he appeals. A stay is a legal mechanism that suspends collection while it is appealed.

His lawyers had previously offered to post $100 million bail, but appeals court judge Anil Singh rejected the proposal.

A real estate broker hired by Trump to help him secure bail wrote in an affidavit filed with the court that few bail bond companies would consider issuing a bond of the required size.

Other surety companies will not accept hard assets such as real estate as collateral, but will only accept cash or cash equivalents (such as marketable securities).

A link of this size is rarely, if ever, observed. In the unusual event that a bond of this size is issued, it is provided to the world's largest public companies, not individuals or private companies, broker Gary Giulietti wrote.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, said she would seek to seize some of Trump's assets if he was unable to pay the judgment.

Trump, a Republican, has denied any wrongdoing in the matter, arguing that James targeted him for political reasons.

The civil case in New York is one of several legal issues Trump faces as he prepares for the U.S. presidential election against Democratic President Joe Biden in November.

The former president is also appealing an $83.3 million defamation verdict against writer E Jean Carroll, who accused him of falsely calling her a liar after she said he had sexually assaulted her decades ago.

Trump also faces four sets of criminal charges, including two for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which he lost to Biden.

New York prosecutors also accuse the presumptive Republican presidential nominee of illegally paying money to an adult film star before the 2016 election. Trial in that case was set for March 25, but the week Last year, a judge delayed it for 30 days at the request of the defense.

The former president says all the legal action against him is part of a witch hunt designed to derail his presidential campaign.

Why didn't they file these Fake Biden inspired lawsuits against me 3 years ago? Because crooked Joe Biden wanted them to be featured in the middle of my 2024 presidential election campaign, strictly third world country stuff!' Trump wrote Monday on his Truth Social platform.

Despite his legal troubles, Trump won the race for the Republican nomination with relative ease, defeating several rivals, including former Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Some recent opinion polls show that Trump, whom Democrats describe as a threat to American democracy, could lead Biden in key battleground states.

