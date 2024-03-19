Enduring friendship with Xi promotes exchanges between the people of the United States and China

At the age of 85, Sarah Lande, a longtime resident of Muscatine, a small town in the US state of Iowa, continues to play an important role in promoting people-to-people exchanges between China and the United States through his personal activities. ties with President Xi Jinping.

Lande hosted a dinner for Xi during his first visit to Muscatine as county official in 1985. The warm welcome Xi received from her and other Muscatine residents so impressed him that, 27 years old Later, when Xi made a state visit to the United States in 2012 as China's vice president, he took a detour through Muscatine to see the people who had welcomed him home.

The friendship was renewed, deepened and continues to flourish to this day. Lande, along with others from Iowa, have become what Xi affectionately calls his “old friends” in the United States. Many of them have since traveled between China and the United States to facilitate bilateral trade.

When Xi visited San Francisco to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in November, he invited them to meet him for another meeting.

“Some of these old friends were from Iowa, some were special friends over the years with China. So there were about 30 of us… who were invited and decided to go,” said Lande.

Xi had a special reception with the small group. “Each of us had the opportunity to have a personal handshake and chat for a minute,” Lande said. “He never had a smile. It gives us hope that our countries will find a way to get along and be competitive.”

The group also attended a dinner of more than 200 people from the United States, at which Xi spoke. “He encouraged more people-to-people exchanges, said young people were our future, and presented the idea of ​​this program where, over the next five years, (China) would sponsor 50,000 young Americans to They’re going to China.”

Lande wrote Xi a thank you note after the meeting. “At the end, I said I admired his generous offer to bring American students to China, and I hope some of our Muscatine students can participate.”

Soon the answer arrived. “I got a letter from him saying yes, (he) would appreciate people from Muscatine visiting him. And what do you know, by the second week of January, 24 people from Muscatine had been invited and were on their way for China. participate in a gathering of young people in China and young people in America,” Lande said.

“They just had a wonderful time. I would say a certain percentage of them had never been out of the United States. Some had never been out of the state of Iowa.

“Probably not many of the students who came here could have afforded a ticket. So we're opening their eyes to the world. They will be our young future leaders, I think,” Lande said.

The results of these exchanges were immediate. Many students said the trip helped them learn more about China. One student, Apollo Hayes, said it was through this trip that she became interested in pursuing advanced studies at a university in China.

Lande said such exchanges are important.

“When the parents of these children hear what they have seen and learned, they may think: let's try to find ways to work together or let's just turn off the negatives and respect China for more than what meets the eye in the newspaper,” she said. said.

“We probably compete in many ways, but my answer is: well, compete. America, be the best you can be, China, be the best you can be, and find a way if the difference is too big, talk about it or try . To understand.”

She said the world's two largest economies must work together to solve the serious problems facing the world, “and find where we can work together.”

The connection of “old friends” made Muscatine a focal point of trade between the United States and China. Lande said Muscatine recently received a delegation from Hebei province, followed by another delegation two weeks later.

Meanwhile, another 50 students are preparing to visit China in April. The Muscatine football team was invited by Hebei, Iowa's sister province.

Muscatine also receives reciprocal groups of Chinese youth, according to Lande. The city of Iowa supports exchanges with host families or gets help from the community.

Lande said of Xi: “When he came back in 2012, when he walked in the door, the smiles just wouldn't stop. And he still has that smile.”

Lande said she was surprised and touched by the friendship she has with Xi and how that friendship has fueled exchanges between the two countries.

“I feel like I'm an ordinary American woman, and sometimes we don't really understand why Xi Jinping chose us to be such good friends,” she said.

During her first visit in 1985, “China was opening up a little and we were eager to see Chinese people,” she added.

Lande first visited China in 1984 as part of a three-week friendly exchange program. “At that time, no cars, only bicycles.” Since then, she has visited China several times, including just before the pandemic.

