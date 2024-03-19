Once nominations are decided, Trump leads Biden in US polls; British Labor ahead as elections approach

Joe Biden and Donald Trump both secured their party's nomination in the November 5 US general election by winning a majority of all delegates at their party conventions, including delegates not yet allocated.

Biden and Trump both won their nominations easily, with Biden winning 86.4% of the national Democratic primary vote so far, far ahead of the next runner-up, Marianne Williamson, with 3.4%.

In the Republican contestTrump defeated Nikki Haley 73.4-23.1 in the national popular vote, with the winner agreeing to all/most of the rules that apply to most Republican contests, which further benefits him as delegates.

The conventions that will officially elect the candidates will take place in July (for Republicans) and August (for Democrats). If Trump or Biden withdrew before the convention, delegates tied to that candidate would have to be persuaded to vote for another candidate. It could be complicated to replace Trump or Biden as candidate.

Trump leads in general election polls

In the general election on November 5, Biden will be almost 82 years old and Trump will be 78 years old. FiveThirtyEight aggregates, Biden's net approval is -16.8, with 55.4% disapproving and 38.6% approving. Trump's net favorability is -9.7, with 52.5% unfavorable and 42.8% favorable. Recently, Biden and Trump's ratings have fallen, Biden's rating from March 7 State of the Union Address makes no difference.

Biden's net approval is worse than for any other president at this point in their presidency since scientific polling began under President Harry Truman (1945-53). John F. Kennedy and Gerald Ford were not presidents as long as Biden was.

There is no FiveThirtyEight aggregate yet for general election pollsBut, although three recent national polls give Biden a one- to two-point lead, the vast majority of national polls put Trump in the lead, usually by low single-digit margins.

The national popular vote does not decide the presidency. Instead, there are 538 electoral votes distributed among the states, primarily based on their populations, and you need 270 of them to win. In my previous article on American politics in December, I said that this system would likely favor Trump more than the margin of the national popular vote.

WE consumer sentiment jumped from 61.3 points in November to 79 in January, its highest level since July 2021. Over the next two months, consumer confidence fell slightly to 76.5 in March.

The large gains in consumer confidence are likely due to the reduction in inflation. However, the latest economic data suggests that inflation is rising again.

Despite the big improvement in consumer confidence, Biden's ratings in the FiveThirtyEight aggregate are essentially unchanged since my December article. This is bad for Biden, because it implies that there is something else wrong, other than economic sentiment; his age is the obvious answer.

In December, I said the two biggest chances for a Biden revival were improving economic confidence and condemning Trump. Economic confidence has improved, but without lifting Biden. Legally, Trump criminal trials are all experiencing delays this could push them back until after the elections.

The Supreme Court on March 4 canceled unanimously a Colorado court ruling, so Trump will be on the ballot in every state in November.

US economic data

In the U.S. February Jobs Report, the unemployment rate increased by 0.2% compared to January to reach 3.9%. Although 275,000 jobs were created in February, employment gains were revised sharply downward in December and January, resulting in 167,000 fewer jobs in those months than previously reported .

Inflation increased by 0.4% in February, compared to 0.3% in January and 0.2% in December. Core inflation also increased by 0.4% in February (0.4% in January and 0.3% in December).

Actual (inflation adjusted) hourly wage were down 0.4% in February, although real weekly wages remained stable due to an increase in weekly hours worked. But there has been a trend toward fewer weekly hours, causing real hourly wages to increase by 1.1% over the past 12 months, but only a real weekly increase of 0.5%. .

British Labor ahead as general election approaches

The 650 members of the United Kingdom's House of Commons are elected by first-past-the-post voting, where the candidate with the most votes than any other wins the seat. The United Kingdom has five-year terms and, at December 2019 election Boris Johnson led the Conservatives to a landslide victory.

A lot has changed since 2019, with Johnson being replaced as Prime Minister by Liz Truss in September 2022, then Truss was replaced by Rishi Sunak in October 2022.

The work led UK national polls since late 2021, their lead exploding during Truss' short stint as Prime Minister. Although the Conservatives have regained some ground under Sunak, they are no longer in a competitive position since Johnson became Prime Minister.

THE Politico Poll of Polls Currently, Labor is on 43%, the Conservatives on 24%, the Reform far right on 12%, the Liberal Democrats on 10%, the Greens on 5% and the Scottish National Party on 2%. The last two national polls, carried out after a scandal involving a Conservative donor accused of racismgave Labor leads of 23 and 26 points.

THE Electoral calculation Seat forecasts at the end of February, based on estimated vote shares in polls of 43.1% Labor, 25.2% Conservative, 9.9% Lib Dem, 10.2% Reform, 5.9% Green and 3.2% SNP, was a massive Labor landslide, with Labor winning 455 of the seats. the 650 seats, with 113 Conservatives, 40 Liberal Democrats and 18 SNP.

The Conservatives have also lost six of the last seven by-elections in seats held by the Conservatives since July 2023, five for Labor and one for the Liberal Democrats. Many of these losses were marked by massive swings.

Sunak can call a general election at any time, but it will likely take place in late 2024, although it could be delayed until January 2025.

