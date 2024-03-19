New Biden-Harris ads highlight Trump's failures with Black Americans





The Biden-Harris re-election campaign has launched two new television ads aimed at highlighting what a “disaster” former President Trump would be for Black Americans if he were re-elected president.

The “Back” and “Price” ads feature President Biden speaking directly to Black voters.

“As bad as Trump was, his economy was worse, and Black America suffered the most,” Biden said. “He cut health insurance while giving tax breaks to the wealthy and big corporations. He fueled racial violence, attacked voting rights, and, if re-elected, vowed to be a dictator and, quote, take revenge. We cannot go back.

The two ads will run until April 21 in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – four swing states for the presidential election.

The Biden-Harris campaign also plans to run the ads on Black-owned properties, including NewsOne, Blavity and The Shade Room, as well as on streaming platforms during NCAA Tournament basketball games.

This is the second round of ads launched by the Biden-Harris 2024 team speaking directly to Black voters in battleground states.

In February, Black History Month, the team aired two ads highlighting the promises the administration has kept to the Black community.

Trump has also worked to court black voters in recent months.

Whether it was attending the annual Black Conservative Federation gala, hinting at choosing a black running mate or launching a sneaker line, Trump has worked to build support among black voters.

Quentin Fulks, senior deputy manager of the Biden-Harris re-election campaign, said Trump was a “complete failure” for Black Americans.

“Black unemployment and uninsurance rates have skyrocketed, his botched response to COVID-19 has put the lives of our community at risk, and he dismantled a rule that combatted housing bias against Black Americans,” Fulks said in a statement.

But under Biden and Vice President Harris, Fulks said, Black wealth has increased 60% since the pandemic and Black unemployment has reached an all-time low.

Fulks also highlighted the cancellation of $137 billion in student debt, which disproportionately affects Black borrowers.

“The stakes are extremely high for Black America and unlike Donald Trump, President Biden and Vice President Harris have worked hard and are not taking a single voter for granted,” Fulks said.

The Biden-Harris re-election campaign has been outspoken in recent months about what it calls Trump's history of “anti-Black” comments.

Still, Biden may have his work cut out for him.

Although Black voters in key states like Georgia played a key role in Biden's victory over Trump in 2020, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 37% of Biden's Black supporters were “considerably less likely than his supporters whites” to answer that they were voting for him. stop Trump.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4540025-new-biden-harris-ads-highlight-donald-trumps-failures-to-black-americans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos