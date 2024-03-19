Politics
Erdogan wants to strengthen trade with Ukraine without provoking Russia
Levent Kenez/Stockholm
Turkish officials have recently shown a predilection for posing alongside defense industry products during visits by foreign heads of state or ministers. These photo ops, widely covered by pro-government media, are also used as a propaganda tool aimed at the public to show the progress made by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration in the defense industry.
However, during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Istanbul on March 8, this trend was not evident, with an event of significant importance carefully hidden from the Turkish media, only surfacing via the personal X account of Zelensky and foreign information sources. Reports indicate that Zelensky visited the Tuzla shipyard to inspect the first of the Ada-class corvettes, construction of which for Ukraine began in 2021, ahead of Russia's war against the country. The corvette is nearing completion and Ukrainian crew members are already stationed at the shipyard. Named after Ivan Mazepa, an 18th-century figure who first fought for Peter the Great before defecting and becoming a hero in Ukraine and thus seen as a traitor by the Russians.
The second ship honors Ivan Vyhovsky, another Ukrainian military leader who faced the Russians in the 17th century. The Ivan Vyhovsky is expected to be delivered to the Ukrainian Navy in 2024-2025.
The head of the Turkish Defense Industry Presidency, Haluk Grgn, although accompanying Zelensky, did not share this on his social media accounts, unlike other guests. Turkish officials are obviously not keen to present Ukrainian projects underway at the shipyard, for fear of angering Russia.
After visiting the shipyard, Zelensky went to Dolmabahe Palace to meet with President Erdogan, who said, “We are ready to host a peace summit involving Russia” regarding the conflict in Ukraine. He also reiterated his readiness to provide support to reach a new agreement regarding the Black Sea grain corridor. The meeting highlighted Turkey's willingness to facilitate dialogue and cooperation to resolve regional issues.
However, reviving the grain corridor does not appear to be as easy as initially expected. According to a Turkish diplomatic source who spoke to the Reuters news agency on condition of anonymity, developments regarding a new agreement to ensure the safety of commercial ships are among the issues to be resolved after the expiration of the agreement on the cereal corridor.
In 2022, Turkey brought together Russian and Ukrainian delegations for the first time since the start of the war and welcomed the signing of a vital grain export agreement.
Russia announced its withdrawal from the grain corridor agreement last July, citing continued obstacles to the sale of its food products. Engaged in negotiations with Turkey and the United Nations, Russia noted the lack of progress on any of the key conditions it had put forward.
However, a proposal has emerged to address the plight of Africa's least developed countries, suggesting that Russia would send 1 million tonnes of grain to Turkey to be processed into flour, then transport it for free to at least six African countries.
Qatar was cited as financial backer of the plan, in which Turkish companies are expected to actively participate. Qatar, however, has not adopted a clear position on the issue.
As part of this plan, Russia announced the start of the transport of 200,000 tonnes of grain via the Black Sea in November 2023.
Meanwhile, Ukraine began using a “humanitarian aid corridor” following the land and sea routes of Romania and Bulgaria for grain shipments. The kyiv administration announced that it had transported 3.2 million tonnes of grain via this route in November 2023.
At the same time, sales of Turkish military drones to Ukraine continue through the Baykar company, which belongs to the family of Erdogan's son-in-law Seluk Bayraktar.
Baykar has been selling military drones to Ukraine since 2019. The drone trade, which began with six TB2 Bayraktar drones, continued with the delivery of five more to the Ukrainian Navy last year. Military experts say Turkey has sold more drones to Ukraine than announced.
Under an agreement signed in 2022 during an official visit by Erdogan to Kiev, Ukraine will allocate land for a Bayraktar TB2 drone production facility for 49 years and offer a number of incentives. Parts and materials used in the production of drones will be exempt from customs duties. All financial and personal information regarding the new facility will be kept confidential.
For Baykar, which currently uses motors from Ukrainian companies Ivchenko-Progress and Motor Sich in the military drones it produces, the production facility in Ukraine would also provide convenience in terms of logistics and time.
It is currently unclear how the agreement will be implemented during the war.
President Erdogan considers Baykar his main focus and markets his products in many countries, especially in Africa. It is no secret that Erdogan, his family members and his associates profit enormously from the defense industry and military equipment sales. Baykar enjoys all state facilities, but also makes high profits on the local and international market through the sale of arms, for which Erdogan is the sole decision-maker. An important reason for choosing Turkish drones is that Turkey does not have a lengthy export approval process, unlike the United States and the European Union.
