Jokowi adds 14 new PSNs, AHY makes sure the ground is ready!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning (ATR)/head of the National Land Agency (BPN) Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono revealed that he will prepare land for 14 new PSN projects determined by President Joko Widodo.

This was revealed after a limited meeting regarding the PSN at the State Palace with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Monday (18/3/2024). This meeting was also attended by Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, Minister of ATR/BPN Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and others.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT

“We will work optimally to support all the National Strategic Projects (NSPs) that have been established, are already underway, are still underway, and of course, there are 14 new additions of NSPs that have been explained previously,” AHY told reporters.

“Of course, we want to support it in terms of land, the land that will serve as the construction site of the PSN, including spatial planning,” AHY continued.

The son of the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia said that his party will ensure the smooth development of the PSN. He will also ensure that the status of the land required is clear and will not cause problems.

“So the status must be clean and clear for the lands that will be used, because we know that in various places that we often encounter, there are people who are still in these places and who are already there or who live, reside , work. , farming, gardening, “The location is used as a PSN location. Therefore, we first want to make sure that before we can issue a certificate, the status must be clear,” he explained.

So that his party coordinates between ministries and institutions. As with the Ministry of Environment and Forests for the development of forest areas.

“If there are people still (living) in forest areas, this must first be made clear so that they can get compensation from the state. This must be done properly,” he said. declared.

Apart from this, it will also ensure the demarcation or boundary lines of land required for the PSN.

“For example, if you are in an APL (Other Use Zone) zone and not in a forest zone, you can immediately proceed to issue a Compliance for Space Use Activities (KKPR), in short, a location permit,” he said. said.

However, AHY emphasized that if the land he wants to build on is not suitable, his party will not give direct approval from the KKPR but in the form of a recommendation from the KKPR.

“We hope that later we can follow up in accordance with the mandatory land acquisition requirements for the PSN. I think that's basically how we want to make sure the location is clean and clear and then we will follow up with land acquisition,” AHY said.

14 new PSNs

Coordinating Minister for Economy Airlangga Hartarto said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) approved 14 new National Strategic Projects (NSPs). These projects will be carried out entirely by the private sector.

“And it was also reported to the President that there were 14 new PSNs for the period either done by the private sector or financed by the private sector, creating jobs and not requiring APBN. This was approved by the President “, explained Airlangga on the same occasion.

Airlangga explained the 14 new PSN projects as follows:

1. Development of the tropical concept Pantai Indah Kapuk

2. Development of Wiraraja Industrial Zone on Galang Island

3. North Pole Development Project Off East Kalimantan

4. Industrial Zone Development of Neo Energy Industrial Zone Parimo, Central Sulawesi

5. Patimban Industrial Zone Subang Industrial Zone

6. Development of Giga Industrial Park Industrial Zone, Sulawesi Tenggara

7. Development of Kolaka Resource Industrial Zone, Southeast Sulawesi

8. Development of Stargate Astra Industrial Zone, Southeast Sulawesi

9. Development of the Surabaya Waterfront Coastal Area

10. Morowali Neo Energy Zone Development, Central Sulawesi

11. Integrated development of the area in Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD)

12. Development of Toapaya Bintan Industrial Zone, Riau

13. Toll road development in Harbor Road II section, North Jakarta

14. Toll Road Development in Bandung City

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

Next article Government needs certainty about Russian investments in Tuban refinery

(emy/me)



