Nonproliferation Review and CNS announce McElvany Prize winners
THE Non-proliferation review and the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) are pleased to announce that an article examining the George W. Bush administration's policies toward Iran's nuclear programs and South Korea, A tale of two fuel cycles: defining enrichment and reprocessing in the non-proliferation regime by Sidra Hamidi And Chantell Murphywon the grand prize Doreen and Jim McElvany Nonproliferation Awards.
Examining the Bush administration's policies toward two states with advanced nuclear fuel cycles, Hamidi and Murphys article also explores the different U.S. and international definitions of uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing. His analysis draws on the concept of technopolitics, the study of the mutually reinforcing processes by which political priorities shape technological systems while technology also constrains and creates new types of politics.
One of the judges praised the article for its value.[ing] an important contribution to the non-proliferation literature by analyzing two case studies in a nuanced, balanced and unbiased manner.
Hamidi and Murphy said they were honored to receive the award and that it represented a fruitful year of collaboration while we were fellows at Stanford University's Center for International Security and Cooperation during the year academic 2018-2019.
The finalist for the award was Amy J. Nelsons Acceleration of innovation, digitalization and the crisis of non-proliferation systemswhich examines the new engines of [proliferation] risk that creates almost unmanageable conditions. The article highlights the difficulty of finding a rapid and comprehensive response to the broader trend of technology moving beyond its constrained architectures.
One judge observed: “It would be impossible to write an article like this without a depth and breadth of knowledge ranging from expertise in new technologies to the inner workings of export control regimes. Another judge commented: “This article is timely because the rapid diffusion of new technologies presents considerable challenges for policy makers.
The article Upsetting the nuclear order: how the rise of nationalist populism increases nuclear dangers by Olivier Meier And Maren Vielf received an honorable mention. Meier and Vieluf argue that when nationalist populists such as Boris Johnson, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump lead nuclear-weapon states, they undermine the nuclear order and increase nuclear dangers in new, significant ways. and persistent.
A judge praised the article for its climax[ing] the dangers of nationalist-populist decision-making in the nuclear field, while recalling more broadly the growing dangers that weigh today on national security decision-making as a whole.
The prizes were awarded for articles published in volume 28 of the Non-proliferation review. The three winning articles are available for free until May 31, 2024. (The Meier-Vieluf article is permanently open access.)
A panel of three non-proliferation expertsJeffrey Fields, Elisa HarrisAnd Togjan Kassenovaselected the winners. The co-editors of Non-proliferation review organized the panel and counted the votes.
Daniel Horner and Natasha Bajema, the co-editors, said: “We congratulate the authors of the three articles for the original analysis and insights they have brought to a set of difficult and important non-proliferation questions. We would also like to express our deep gratitude to the judges for the time and thought they devoted to their task.
About the price
The Doreen and Jim McElvany Nonproliferation Prize recognizes outstanding academic research, innovative ideas and policy proposals published in the Non-proliferation review. All authors and co-authors of articles and views published in the Non-proliferation review are eligible for this award, with the exception of current employees of the CNS and members of the editorial committee of the Non-proliferation review.
Check out past winners here.
About the magazine
THE Non-proliferation review is a peer-reviewed journal concerned with the causes, consequences, and control of the spread of nuclear, radiological, chemical, and biological weapons. It presents theoretical analyses, historical studies, viewpoints and book reviews on issues such as state-run arms programs, treaties and export controls, safeguards, verification and compliance, disarmament, terrorism and the economic and environmental effects of arms proliferation.
THE Non-proliferation review is produced in the Washington, DC offices of the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey. The journal is published by Taylor & Francis.
