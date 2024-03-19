Donald Trump once again claims that Jewish Democrats hate their religion





Former President Donald Trump has again claimed that the Democratic Party hates Israel and that American Jews who vote for Democrats hate their religion, echoing his previous attacks on Jewish Democrats.

I think they hate Israel, Trump said of Democrats. He then said Democrats were seeing many votes among Americans opposed to the war between Israel and Gaza. The comments were part of a lengthy interview with his former adviser Sebastian Gorka, a far-right agitator, posted online on Monday.

Any Jewish person who votes for Democrats hates their religion, Trump added.

Trump made the comments in response to a question from Gorka about Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumers' call last week for new elections in Israel.

Schumer (D-N.Y.), the top Jewish official in the United States and a staunch ally of Israel, told the Senate on Thursday that he believed Israelis understood better than anyone that Israel could not hope to succeed as an outcast against the opposition. the rest of the world and would choose better leaders if elections were held.

Schumer suggested that Israel hold new elections once the war begins to end to allow its citizens to express their vision for the post-war future, and said the outcome of the elections would depend on Israelis and not Americans. But many Republicans interpreted Schumer's words as an attack on Israel, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-K.) calling the call for new elections grotesque.

Trump, in his interview with Gorka, launched into a lengthy speech about the Democratic Party and Jewish Democrats. Redoubled his attack on Schumer, the former president claimed that the Senate majority leader has always been pro-Israel but is now very anti-Israel.

When you see these Palestinian marches, even I'm amazed at how many people are participating in these marches, Trump said. And guys like Schumer see that, and for him, his votes.

In an article on X on Monday, Schumer said that making Israel a partisan issue would only harm Israel and U.S.-Israeli relations.

Trump spouts highly partisan and hateful speeches, he said. I work in a bipartisan manner to ensure that the U.S.-Israeli relationship endures for generations to come, underpinned by peace in the Middle East.

Jonathan Greenblatt, executive director of the Anti-Defamation League, criticized Trump's comments.

Accusing Jews of hating their religion because they might vote for a particular party is defamatory and patently false, he said in a statement. Serious leaders who care about the historic alliance between the United States and Israel should focus on strengthening, rather than dismantling, bipartisan support for the State of Israel.

In a statement to the Washington Post, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said there is no justification for the spread of false, toxic stereotypes that threaten fellow citizens. None.

As President Biden said, he was moved to run for president when he saw neo-Nazis chanting the same anti-Semitic slur heard in Germany in the 1930s in Charlottesville, Bates added. Leaders have an obligation to call hatred what it is and rally Americans against it.

This is not the first time Trump has targeted Jewish Democrats.

On the last day of Rosh Hashanah, the celebration of the Jewish New Year, Trump claimed last year that liberal Jews who did not support him were voting to destroy America and Israel.

In March 2019, he falsely stated that the Democratic Party was anti-Israel and anti-Jewish. Later that year, he attempted to characterize the Democratic Party as anti-Semitic by claiming that voters who support Democrats were very disloyal to Israel and the Jewish people.

His use of the word disloyalty immediately drew criticism from Jewish groups who said Trump echoed anti-Semitic tropes about the loyalty of American Jews. Trump then insisted that his remarks were not anti-Semitic.

Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration over his unpopularity among Jewish voters, a bloc that supported Biden over Trump 70% to 27% in 2020, according to the Pew Research Centers' validated voter survey.

Another Pew poll conducted last month found that 79% of American Jews have an unfavorable view of Trump, while 62% were favorable to Biden. That same poll found that 35 percent of American Jews said Trump defended people with religious beliefs similar to theirs at least some of the time, while 59 percent said he did so a little or not at all. All.

Scott Clement contributed to this report.

