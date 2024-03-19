Politics
China hails Putin's election victory despite Western protests
China and North Korea have praised veteran Russian leader Vladimir Putin for extending his term for another six years, despite massive criticism from the West that his election victory was unfair and undemocratic.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing would maintain close communication with Moscow to promote the “no-holds-barred” partnership agreed in 2022, just before Russia invades Ukraine.
“I believe that under your leadership, Russia will definitely be able to achieve greater progress in development and national construction,” Xi told Putin in his message: according to Xinhua News.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also sent a congratulatory letter to Putin, the official KCNA news agency reported.
Also on AF: Don't help a bad guy do evil: China criticizes SpaceX spy network
The praise contrasts sharply with reactions from Western powers, highlighting the geopolitical divides that have widened since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago.
“The electoral process in Russia took place against a backdrop of increased repression against civil society and all forms of opposition to the regime, with even stricter restrictions on freedom of expression and the banning of independent media” , declared the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“The conditions for free, pluralist and democratic elections were not met. »
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the election result highlighted the “depth of repression” in Russia.
“Putin eliminates his political opponents, controls the media, then declares himself the winner. This is not democracy,” Cameron said.
A German government spokesman said Chancellor Olaf Scholz would not congratulate Putin on his re-election because “the result was predetermined.”
The Kremlin rejected the criticism, saying Putin's 87 percent of votes won in the three-day election showed the Russian people were consolidating around him.
France, Britain and others have condemned the fact that Russia also held its elections in occupied parts of Ukraine that it claims to have annexed during the war.
Putin “sick of power”
This decision constitutes “a new violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations”, declared France, reiterating its refusal to recognize the Russian annexations and its attachment to “the sovereignty… and the territorial integrity of Ukraine .
British Defense Minister Grant Schapps said on the social network X: “Putin stole another election but he will not steal Ukraine.
A White House spokesperson said Sunday that the Russian elections were “clearly neither free nor fair.” President Joe Biden has not yet commented.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Russian election had no legitimacy.
“It is clear to everyone that this figure [Putin] He is simply sick of power and is doing everything to rule forever,” Zelenskiy said.
European Union Foreign ministers meeting in Brussels are expected to approve economic sanctions on Monday against several people suspected of being involved in the mistreatment and death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in an Arctic penal colony.
“Russia's election was an election without choice,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at the start of the meeting, adding: “Today we will open the way for sanctions in light of the death by Alexei Navalny.
Navalny's family and supporters were forced into exile and blamed his death on Putin, an allegation the Kremlin denies.
- Reuters with additional editing by Sean OMeara
Learn more:
Russia and China plan to build a lunar nuclear power plant by 2035
The United States will block sales of personal data to China and Russia
China upset by US sanctions on companies linked to transactions with Russia
Putin visits China; Energy ties in focus, but deals unlikely
Xi is a bigger threat than Putin, says former Canadian PM Globe+Mail
|
Sources
2/ https://www.asiafinancial.com/china-praises-putins-election-win-despite-western-protests
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China hails Putin's election victory despite Western protests
- Judge allows 'access to Hollywood evidence' in Trump trial
- England fans are convinced the away jersey is a new 'blue and black dress' optical illusion as they can't decide what color it is
- Walmart Canada Celebrates 30 Years of Offering Canadians Everyday Low Prices
- Putin addresses the crowd in Moscow after winning the Russian election | BBC news
- University of New Hampshire
- Gene Wilders' Widow Reveals Actors' Heartbreaking Final Words
- Donald Trump once again claims that Jewish Democrats hate their religion
- Nonproliferation Review and CNS announce McElvany Prize winners
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph Talks Guilty Pleasures and 'Timeless' Fashion Inspiration
- Journey, Old Dominion to headline Ashley for the Arts 2024
- Women's tennis beats Evangelie 7-0