China hails Putin's election victory despite Western protests

China and North Korea have praised veteran Russian leader Vladimir Putin for extending his term for another six years, despite massive criticism from the West that his election victory was unfair and undemocratic.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing would maintain close communication with Moscow to promote the “no-holds-barred” partnership agreed in 2022, just before Russia invades Ukraine.

“I believe that under your leadership, Russia will definitely be able to achieve greater progress in development and national construction,” Xi told Putin in his message: according to Xinhua News.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also sent a congratulatory letter to Putin, the official KCNA news agency reported.

The praise contrasts sharply with reactions from Western powers, highlighting the geopolitical divides that have widened since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

“The electoral process in Russia took place against a backdrop of increased repression against civil society and all forms of opposition to the regime, with even stricter restrictions on freedom of expression and the banning of independent media” , declared the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The conditions for free, pluralist and democratic elections were not met. »

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the election result highlighted the “depth of repression” in Russia.

“Putin eliminates his political opponents, controls the media, then declares himself the winner. This is not democracy,” Cameron said.

A German government spokesman said Chancellor Olaf Scholz would not congratulate Putin on his re-election because “the result was predetermined.”

The Kremlin rejected the criticism, saying Putin's 87 percent of votes won in the three-day election showed the Russian people were consolidating around him.

France, Britain and others have condemned the fact that Russia also held its elections in occupied parts of Ukraine that it claims to have annexed during the war.

Putin “sick of power”

This decision constitutes “a new violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations”, declared France, reiterating its refusal to recognize the Russian annexations and its attachment to “the sovereignty… and the territorial integrity of Ukraine .

British Defense Minister Grant Schapps said on the social network X: “Putin stole another election but he will not steal Ukraine.

A White House spokesperson said Sunday that the Russian elections were “clearly neither free nor fair.” President Joe Biden has not yet commented.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Russian election had no legitimacy.

“It is clear to everyone that this figure [Putin] He is simply sick of power and is doing everything to rule forever,” Zelenskiy said.

European Union Foreign ministers meeting in Brussels are expected to approve economic sanctions on Monday against several people suspected of being involved in the mistreatment and death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in an Arctic penal colony.

“Russia's election was an election without choice,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at the start of the meeting, adding: “Today we will open the way for sanctions in light of the death by Alexei Navalny.

Navalny's family and supporters were forced into exile and blamed his death on Putin, an allegation the Kremlin denies.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean OMeara

