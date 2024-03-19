Is Donald Trump about to go bankrupt?





Debt is becoming a major campaign theme in 2024. I'm not talking about the national debt, which today stands at 99% of gross domestic product and which, according to Congressional Budget Office forecasts, will reach 116%. of GDP in 10 years. I'm also not talking about student debt, which President Joe Biden has either reduced or eliminated for nearly four million people, to the tune of nearly $138 billion.

No, the debt haunting the 2024 campaign is personal debt, specifically the half-billion in fines former President Donald Trump owes following two recent court judgments against him. It's a campaign issue because, judging by Trump's past behavior, he will pay off that half-billion-dollar debt as soon as pigs fly. So it was hardly surprising that the New York Times reported Monday that the former president's request for a loan to secure collateral against most of his growing debt had been rejected by about 30 companies, prompting his lawyers to tell a New York state judge that collecting money is a practical impossibility. But one company, Chubb, was willing to offer Trump $91 million to secure his bail in E's defamation case. John Carroll. Given the extreme unlikelihood that his generosity will be repaid in the traditional manner, it's an eyebrow-raising arrangement, as anyone lending money to Trump will likely have to seek other, less savory compensation.

Let's first take stock of the red in Trump's legal ledger. The first judgment against him is an $83 million fine for continuing to speak on social media about Carroll. This comes after Carroll won a separate $5 million judgment against Trump for sexually assaulting her three decades earlier and for defaming her after she wrote about the incident in 2019.

The second judgment against Trump is a $355 million fine for civil fraud for misleading banks and insurers by pretending to be richer than he actually was. Interest accrued before the judgment brought the total to approximately $454 million as of February 16, the day the judgment was handed down. Since then, additional interest has accrued at the rate of $112,000 per day, adding another $3 million to the bill so far.

Between the two court rulings and the resulting sanctions, Trump owes $539 million. Even for Trump, that’s a lot of money. Trump is rich but not (as Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over the second trial, pointed out) anywhere near as rich as he claims to be. As of April 2023, Trump said in a deposition that he had much more than $400 million in cash, but Julianne McShane of Mother Jones says it was more like $350 million. Forbes estimates Trump's net worth at $2.6 billion; the trajectory over the past decade has been downward. The $539 million Trump owes in penalties represents 20% of his fortune. It's a lot.

Let's not forget the additional financial debts Trump has recently accrued. Trump paid the New York Times $392,000 a few weeks ago for filing a frivolous lawsuit. Last year, a judge ordered Trump and his lawyer to pay $938,000 to Hillary Clinton for filing a frivolous lawsuit. That's $382,000 that a London judge earlier this month ordered Trump to pay to Orbis Business Intelligence, founded by Christopher Steele (of the Steele File), for filing a frivolous lawsuit. There's the aforementioned $5 million that Trump paid earlier in the Carroll case. There are $110,000 in contempt charges that Trump accrued for denouncing New York Attorney General Letitia James during the civil fraud lawsuits.

There are no penalties the IRS can impose once it completes its audit of Trump's 2015-2019 tax returns. There are all the lawsuits that Trump's current lawyers will file when he (or various Trump PACs, or the Republican Party) gets tired of paying them. On top of all that, Deutsche Bank's loans to Trump require him to maintain $50 million in unencumbered cash and a minimum net worth of $2.5 billion. Trump always thinks he's bleeding money, but right now Trump is actually bleeding money at a hemorrhagic rate.

Some of Trump's legal sanctions will of course be reduced; others may be rejected on appeal. But I haven't even provided a complete list, and in any case, more trials will certainly follow. Given all of this, I predict that Trump will become the first ex-president since Ulysses S. Grant to declare personal bankruptcy. Perhaps this will happen while Trump serves a second term as president of the United States. Maybe this will happen while Trump is serving prison time. Maybe it will happen while he does both. If James follows through on his threat to seize Trump's assets, it could happen as early as next week.

One way or another, Trump has to fork over that $539 million. Raise your hand if you lend even $20 to someone so famous for not paying their bills. The certainty, born of experience, that Trump will welcome the country immediately casts suspicion on anyone who agrees to be his personal banker. What motive does this lender have? Saying yes is practically a crime in itself.

Enter Chubb, the insurance company run by Evan Greenberg, son of Maurice Hank Greenberg, the colorful former chief executive of American International Group. On March 8, Trump, facing a March 11 deadline for the $83 million judgment, posted a $91 million appeal bond. (An appeal bond is money you post to secure payment of a court-imposed penalty while awaiting an appeal that could reduce or eliminate the penalty. Trump's bond is $91 million to cover interest.) The bond is insured by Chubb through the Federal Insurance Company, a subsidiary based in Indianapolis. To get bail, Trump had to pay an insurance premium of about $2 million, and he had to post a guarantee covering 100 percent of the bail. If Trump loses the appeal, Chubb will pay the court $91 million to award Carroll. Next comes the hardest part. In theory, Chubb will seize the $91 million in assets Trump put up as collateral. In practice, Trump will do everything in his power to prevent this.

What's in it for Chubb?

If you take Greenberg's word for it, nothing at all. This is what he assured investors in a letter last week:

When Chubb issues an appeal bond, it does not pass judgment on claims, even when they involve alleged misconduct. We barely support or subsidize the accused, or take one for the team. I fully realize how polarizing and emotional this case and the accused are and how easy it would be for Chubb to say no.

Yes, it would have been easy for Chubb to say no. So why did he say yes? Greenberg's only response was that everyone deserves a trial and that if Trump loses, Chubb will get his guarantee back.

Greenberg is not an obvious Trump fanboy. Trump appointed him to his advisory committee for trade policy and negotiations, but that and 50 cents will buy you a cup of coffee. Greenberg donated to Republicans but not to Trump. After January 6, he issued a press release condemning[ing] in the strongest terms, the violence and display of demagoguery that we have witnessed in our nation's capital.

Social media has reported a rumor that Trump secured his appeal bond with money from a Russian company, but that is just a false lead. Chubb does some business in Russia, but no one has the idea of ​​a Russian company; she is based in Zurich. Vladimir Putin is not behind this.

What about the Aon login? Aon, which partners with Chubb in several projects, is a descendant insurance company of W. Clement Stones Combined Insurance Company of America. Stone was a shady character who donated millions to Richard Nixon's campaigns in 1968 and 1972 in exchange for the promise that he would be appointed ambassador to the Court of St. James. (Nixon later betrayed Stone and kept another billionaire donor, Walter Annenberg, in Grosvenor Square.) One can easily imagine Stone making an unsavory deal with Trump, but he's been dead for 22 years, so let's move on.

Aon was the Trump Organization's primary insurance broker for many years. Aon's executive vice president for risk, Pamela Newman, was Trump's main contact at Aon. Newman has the dubious distinction of being the first-ever maxing contributor to Trump's first presidential campaign, contributing $2,700, according to the AP. Subsequently (also according to the AP), the Trump campaign paid nearly $300,000 to the Aon Risk Services branch where she works.

But Aon's cozy relationship with Trump created legal problems for the company after Trump became president. Newman left Aon in 2017, around the same time she joined the Trump administration in a volunteer capacity as civilian assistant to the acting secretary of the Army. After the January 6, 2021 uprising, Aon publicly announced that it was ending its relationship with Trump. This makes it unlikely that Trump's past relationships with Newman and Aon would have prompted Chubb to guarantee Trump an asset bond.

So what ? Politics, maybe. Chubbs PAC gives to both parties, but more broadly to Republicans. A regulation, perhaps. Chubb spent $2.4 million last year lobbying against securities regulations. Or maybe it's something we haven't discovered yet. What is certain is that Chubb's willingness to do business with Trump puts him under suspicion. He will remain suspect throughout this election year.

Who wants to put themselves under the microscope next? Nobody, apparently. Trump has to come up with another $454 million, plus interest, by March 25, and he says he didn't get it, and for once I believe him. If someone, miraculously, steps forward to cover this remaining debt, that person or company will face four times more ethical scrutiny than Chubb. Regardless, for now, it appears there is no one stupid enough, nor corrupt enough, to grab Trump's marker. A possible presidency is for sale and, surprisingly, Chubbs is the only taker.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-bankrupt-194910106.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos