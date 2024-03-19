Will US-Turkey relations survive the wars in Gaza and Ukraine?

Turkey and the United States face significant challenges in their bilateral relations amid the ongoing wars between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas. On the one hand, the alliance has been severely tested by these conflicts. On the other hand, it also opened new windows of opportunity and cooperation. As both countries face these challenges, the upcoming U.S. presidential elections loom, potentially reshaping the course of their relationship. In this context dominated by uncertainty, the major question that remains to be answered is how Turkey and the United States will manage these difficult times and maintain their relations.

When discussing bilateral relations between Turkey and the United States, a popular topic This is how close Ankara is moving towards Russia and away from the United States. But is this the case? The start of 2024 marked a remarkably positive phase for Turkish-American relations after several difficult years. The long awaited approval of Sweden's membership in NATO was quickly followed by the announcement that the United States would sell F-16 to Turkey in a $23 billion deal. Canada also quickly lifted a series of arms embargoes against Turkey.

During a visit to Ankara, Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland He went even further, saying: “If Turkey can resolve our concerns regarding the S-400, then there could be renewed movement in the F-35 program.” These measures illustrate that for Ankara, concerns regarding the Presence of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Sweden were not as urgent as lifting embargoes on arms exports.

Nulands' statement, made at a particularly complex time for the security of Europe and NATO, indicates how the Biden administration has taken several steps to defuse and improve relations with Turkey. This happened even though Biden was the only president not to formally invite the White House after two decades of Erdogan's rule. Despite the persistent problem of S-400 missiles purchased from Russia remain a significant thorn in bilateral relations, the recent bipartisan visit of two American senators signals the United States' intention to renew ties with Ankara. In a article, US Ambassador Jeff Flake wrote that the United States is establishing 155mm ammunition production lines in Texas through defense cooperation. This demonstrates once again how the two countries view each other as key security partners, not only within NATO, but also with regard to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is entering into its third year, and the broader European security architecture.

It is crucial not to confuse the current orientations of Turkish foreign policy, which are increasingly transactional, with the security policy orientations that guide Ankara. Turkey has begun to broaden its perspective and has adopted a nuanced approach to foreign policy that serves its interests above all, as reflected in its foreign policy. continuation of relations with Russia. However, it is also true that pragmatism keeps Turkey anchored to the Atlantic alliance and the US-led security architecture, simply because there is no alternative capable of offering Ankara the same level of strategic security than that provided by NATO, Europe and the United States.

In recent years, relations between Turkey and the United States have gone through turbulent waters. Especially after the 2016 coup attempt, relations between Turkey, the United States and Western partners (NATO and EU) have deteriorated considerably. One factor that has had a lasting impact on Turkish public perception is the Obama administration's slow response following the coup attempt. Putin was one of the first Heads of state should call Erdogan, then prime minister, and express their support. This gesture remains deeply ingrained in Turkey's collective memory and has significantly shaped the way the Turkish population perceives the United States and the West. Even though security cooperation constitutes the core of the bilateral relationship, people-to-people ties have never been sufficiently developed, as shown watch by a high level of anti-American sentiments.

The importance of Turkey-US relations, with direct implications for Turkey-EU relations, is further underlined by recent dramatic events. declarations by Donald Trump, who said that if NATO member states did not meet the defense spending target of 2% of GDP, the United States would not defend them against Russian aggression. This highlighted the urgent need for Europe and Turkey to start thinking about defense autonomy. Following the intensification of Russian aggression in Ukraine, the strategic interests of the United States and Turkey, which oppose Russia's expansionist goals, particularly along the Black Sea coast, aligned to some extent. Turkey has thus strengthened Ukraine's defense capabilitiesin collaboration with other NATO countries.

US-Turkish relations oscillate between collaboration and high-level tensions various key questions. Given the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the high levels of tension between the two countries are not surprising. However, there was a calm before the storm in the Middle East before the outbreak of war. The Middle East is calmer today than it has been in two decades, said Jake Sullivana week before the attack on October 7. In fact, what the national security adviser said reflects the Biden administration's broader goals for the region.

At the start of the Biden administration, its main objective offbeat from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific. The withdrawal from Afghanistan was intended to significantly conclude U.S. military commitments in the Middle East. Nevertheless, the United States took a slightly more proactive approach in the region after realizing the unfavorable reputation associated with the passive strategy, the disordered withdrawaland the measures undertaken by China to fill the emerging power vacuum. Furthermore, the crisis that unfolded between Israelis and Palestinians in 2021 showed the need for a transformed posture. Following this, the United States took a proactive role in strengthening cooperation and easing tensions among Middle Eastern countries, specifically focusing on improving relations between Arab countries and Israel.

The clearest illustration of this is the improvement in diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, facilitated by the United States. The overall reduction in regional tensions was further aided by China's diplomatic initiatives normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Meanwhile, US partners Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have ended their boycott of QatarA major ally from Türkiye. She maintained a non-interventionist involvement in the gradual rapprochement between Ankara and Cairo. Meanwhile, Turkey diplomatic relations restored with Israela development considered positively by Washington political circles.

Yet the overall relationship between the United States and Turkey was anything but ideal. Several points of contention remain, notably Turkey's view on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF remained an ally of the United States in Syria, while Turkey considered them an ally. serious threat to security. Multiple military operations, declarations from both sides and the United States elimination The use of the Turkish drone in Syria has continued to exacerbate the deterioration of relations between the two countries in the region. Nonetheless, it was believed that the overall decline in tensions and warming between Israel and Turkey would help Turkey and the United States resolve their differences.

However, the October 7 attack reminded Turkey and the United States of their main points of disagreement in the Middle East. It also highlighted the fragility of relations between Turkey and Israel. Even when rapprochement occurred in 2022, the question of how Turkey would respond to a possible Israeli-Palestinian conflict remained unanswered. Naturally, Turkey was supposed to support the Palestinians, but the extent of its support was unclear. Turkey lacked a well-defined strategy at the time, despite improving relations. After the attacks of October 7, the ambiguity of the strategy increased. Erdogan used this opportunity to increase Turkey's diplomatic position by summoning a conference with the Israeli president and a group of regional leaders, excluding the United States, and trying to position itself between the two by acting as mediator.

After a brief period of strategic calm, Israel was harshly criticized for its air attacks on Gaza. Turkey also feared that the United States was considering militarizing the situation by sending carriers to the region. Furthermore, the fact that the Hamas leaders, who were designated as terrorists by the United Stateslived in Türkiye and Erdogan called them freedom fighters demonstrated that Turkey and the United States saw the issue from very different perspectives. Turkey and the Biden administration appear to have little interest in involving each other in this matter, but they nevertheless believe it is necessary to maintain an open channel of communication. THE cold reception that Secretary Blinken received in Türkiye was an expression of this.

Despite certain points of agreement, particularly in the area of ​​security, relations between Ankara and Washington in the Middle East do not seem very bright for the foreseeable future. It is clear that, despite major and minor disagreements between Turkey and the United States and Erdogan's publicly stated anti-Western sentiments, Erdogan sees the importance of maintaining friendship with the West. Especially during a period of economic crisis in Türkiye, Erdogan is not enthusiastic about further deteriorating relations between the two historic allies. Additionally, although the conflict in Gaza has heightened tensions between Israel and other Middle Eastern powers, Turkey's relations with the region as a whole continue to improve. After twelve years of hostility, Erdogan's recent meeting with Egyptian Sissi showed Turkey's desire to restore ties with its Middle Eastern partners.