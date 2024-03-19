Politics
China and India welcome Putin's electoral victory; The West calls it “undemocratic”
Russian President Vladimir Putin's allies, including China and India, congratulated him on Monday for winning a fifth term, but Western powers denounced the election as illegitimate, held under repressive conditions and without credible opposition.
Here's a look at the main reactions to a vote that officially saw Putin, 71, winning with 87.28 percent of the vote according to the latest count:
– China: popular “support” –
– Beijing congratulated Putin, saying the countries were “strategic cooperative partners in the new era” and that the result “fully reflects the support of the Russian people,” Chinese state media reported.
– Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his “warm congratulations” to Putin, adding that he looked forward to developing their “special” relationship. Russia is India's largest arms supplier.
– North Korea's Kim Jong Un said Russian voters showed their “unwavering support and trust” in Putin, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
– United States and Great Britain: “undemocratic” –
Western powers have rejected the elections, calling them neither free nor fair.
“This is an incredibly undemocratic process,” said US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel, citing the crackdown on the opposition and the media.
Patel said Putin “will probably remain president of Russia, but that doesn't excuse him from his autocracy.”
– British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said holding elections in occupied Ukrainian territory was “illegal”. He added that the elections “clearly underline the extent of the repression carried out by President Putin's regime, which seeks to silence any opposition to its illegal war.”
– Middle East Allies –
Several Middle Eastern powers wished Putin well after the vote, just three months after his rare visit to the region.
– Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the Russian leader on his re-election and offered to mediate between Moscow and Ukraine, the Turkish presidency announced.
“President Erdogan expressed his belief that the positive development of relations between Turkey and Russia continues and said that Turkey is ready to play a facilitating role in returning to the negotiating table with Ukraine,” Erdogan's office said after a phone call between the two leaders. .
– Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hailed Putin's “decisive victory,” while King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia wished him “success and prosperity.”
– Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani each wished Putin “development and prosperity,” and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also sent our congratulations.
– African support –
Mali's military ruler Assimi Goita, who embraced Russia after cutting ties with former ally France, welcomed Putin's victory.
“As a strategic and sincere partner of Mali, I reiterate our total friendship,” Goita said on social media.
Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, son of the country's late longtime leader Idriss Deby, said in a Facebook post that the result was “proof of the Russian people's trust” in Putin.
General Abdourahamane Tiani, Niger's military ruler, who seized power from a pro-Western government in a coup in July 2023, congratulated Putin on his “resounding victory.”
He said his country could count on Putin's “personal commitment” to help Niger “regain its sovereignty.”
– Venezuela: “a good omen” –
– In Latin America, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said: “Our older brother Vladimir Putin has triumphed, which bodes well for the world. »
– Cuba's Miguel Diaz-Canel said the official result was “a credible indication that the Russian population supports (Putin's) management of the country.”
– Zelensky: “evil” –
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the election illegitimate.
“Everyone understands that this person, like many others throughout history, has become sick of power and will stop at nothing to rule forever,” he said.
“There is no wrong he would not do to maintain his personal power.”
– EU: “repression” –
– European Union countries said in a joint statement that Russians had been denied a “real choice” after all candidates opposed to the war in Ukraine were excluded.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the vote was “based on repression and intimidation”.
The bloc of 27 countries, however, did not heed the appeal of the widow of the Kremlin's main enemy, Alexei Navalny, not to recognize Putin as the legitimate president of Russia.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the “no-choice” vote demonstrated “Putin’s abhorrent behavior towards his own people.”
The French Foreign Ministry said conditions for free elections had not been met, citing “increasing repression of civil society and all forms of opposition to the regime.” He praised the “courage” of the Russians who demonstrated against the conditions of the elections.
– Discord in Italy –
– Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani condemned the vote as “neither free nor fair.”
He distanced himself from his coalition partner Matteo Salvini, who said in reaction to the election result: “When a people votes, they are always right.”
|
Sources
2/ https://politiko.com.ph/2024/03/19/china-india-hail-putin-election-win-west-brands-it-undemocratic/politiko-global/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China and India welcome Putin's electoral victory; The West calls it “undemocratic”
- Motorcyclist killed in crash near Hollywood
- Watch Pence's reaction after Trump greets inmates during his Jan. 6 rally
- A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan, according to GFZ – The Jerusalem Post
- Tuch named Hockey East Player of the Week
- Myron Syverson – Stevens County Times
- The United States works diplomatically with Niger on a new path of cooperation > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News
- Black Hollywood doesn't value me
- Air taxis? Terminal D? A look at Orlando International Airport's future plans
- Trump failed to secure $464 million bond in New York fraud case, his lawyers say | BBC News
- Research shows microplastics and nanoplastics negatively impact human health
- How TikTok Helped Expose Child Abuse in Hollywood