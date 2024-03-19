China and India welcome Putin's electoral victory; The West calls it “undemocratic”

Russian President Vladimir Putin's allies, including China and India, congratulated him on Monday for winning a fifth term, but Western powers denounced the election as illegitimate, held under repressive conditions and without credible opposition.

Here's a look at the main reactions to a vote that officially saw Putin, 71, winning with 87.28 percent of the vote according to the latest count:

– China: popular “support” –

– Beijing congratulated Putin, saying the countries were “strategic cooperative partners in the new era” and that the result “fully reflects the support of the Russian people,” Chinese state media reported.

– Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his “warm congratulations” to Putin, adding that he looked forward to developing their “special” relationship. Russia is India's largest arms supplier.

– North Korea's Kim Jong Un said Russian voters showed their “unwavering support and trust” in Putin, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

– United States and Great Britain: “undemocratic” –

Western powers have rejected the elections, calling them neither free nor fair.

“This is an incredibly undemocratic process,” said US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel, citing the crackdown on the opposition and the media.

Patel said Putin “will probably remain president of Russia, but that doesn't excuse him from his autocracy.”

– British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said holding elections in occupied Ukrainian territory was “illegal”. He added that the elections “clearly underline the extent of the repression carried out by President Putin's regime, which seeks to silence any opposition to its illegal war.”

– Middle East Allies –

Several Middle Eastern powers wished Putin well after the vote, just three months after his rare visit to the region.

– Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the Russian leader on his re-election and offered to mediate between Moscow and Ukraine, the Turkish presidency announced.

“President Erdogan expressed his belief that the positive development of relations between Turkey and Russia continues and said that Turkey is ready to play a facilitating role in returning to the negotiating table with Ukraine,” Erdogan's office said after a phone call between the two leaders. .

– Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hailed Putin's “decisive victory,” while King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia wished him “success and prosperity.”

– Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani each wished Putin “development and prosperity,” and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also sent our congratulations.

– African support –

Mali's military ruler Assimi Goita, who embraced Russia after cutting ties with former ally France, welcomed Putin's victory.

“As a strategic and sincere partner of Mali, I reiterate our total friendship,” Goita said on social media.

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, son of the country's late longtime leader Idriss Deby, said in a Facebook post that the result was “proof of the Russian people's trust” in Putin.

General Abdourahamane Tiani, Niger's military ruler, who seized power from a pro-Western government in a coup in July 2023, congratulated Putin on his “resounding victory.”

He said his country could count on Putin's “personal commitment” to help Niger “regain its sovereignty.”

– Venezuela: “a good omen” –

– In Latin America, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said: “Our older brother Vladimir Putin has triumphed, which bodes well for the world. »

– Cuba's Miguel Diaz-Canel said the official result was “a credible indication that the Russian population supports (Putin's) management of the country.”

– Zelensky: “evil” –

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the election illegitimate.

“Everyone understands that this person, like many others throughout history, has become sick of power and will stop at nothing to rule forever,” he said.

“There is no wrong he would not do to maintain his personal power.”

– EU: “repression” –

– European Union countries said in a joint statement that Russians had been denied a “real choice” after all candidates opposed to the war in Ukraine were excluded.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the vote was “based on repression and intimidation”.

The bloc of 27 countries, however, did not heed the appeal of the widow of the Kremlin's main enemy, Alexei Navalny, not to recognize Putin as the legitimate president of Russia.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the “no-choice” vote demonstrated “Putin’s abhorrent behavior towards his own people.”

The French Foreign Ministry said conditions for free elections had not been met, citing “increasing repression of civil society and all forms of opposition to the regime.” He praised the “courage” of the Russians who demonstrated against the conditions of the elections.

– Discord in Italy –

– Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani condemned the vote as “neither free nor fair.”

He distanced himself from his coalition partner Matteo Salvini, who said in reaction to the election result: “When a people votes, they are always right.”