



In the aftermath of the openly rigged elections on February 8, Pakistan unveiled a new parliament, a new government and a new cabinet of ministers, in a spectacle carefully choreographed by its army. The latest coalition government is led by Shehbaz Sharif, the docile politician who did the military's bidding in the Pakistan Democratic Movement government, which replaced the Imran Khan-led government for 16 months but was dissolved for the elections.

The astute Asif Ali Zardari is back for a second term as president. Maryam Nawaz is making her first attempt at governance as Punjab Chief Minister. His father, thrice-dismissed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was sidelined under the imminent threat of losing his parliamentary seat in Lahore to a vote recount.

Election winner Imran Khan is languishing in Adiala jail, now barred from running his post-election politics. The army achieved its goal of an Imran- and Nawaz-free political landscape, even as army chief Asim Munir's political tricks department couldn't stop voters from giving a tantalizing glimpse of an alternative universe, where Imran Khan's PTI would have won and ruled power. government.

Facing the pain of a stolen mandate, Pakistani commentators recalled three past elections. The Free and Just alone led to the breakup of the country in 1970, when they handed a majority to the Awami League and its imprisoned Bengali leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, bringing the army largely Punjabi to conclude that the people of Pakistan could not be trusted with free elections. The 1977 elections, rigged by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, led to Zia ul-Haqs' coup and taught the lesson that rigging was a science that could not be left to civilians alone and had to be supervised by the army. In 2018, the military perfected the art of pre-election engineering to create a hybrid regime with the then complacent Imran Khan. He rolled out this model again in 2024, ignoring public discontent. The Dawn newspaper pointed out that while the people of Pakistan were successful in denying the powerful (the army) what they wanted, the powerful were also successful in denying the people the outcome they wanted.

The peculiar caretaker system that Pakistan ostensibly deploys for the conduct of free elections has in fact become a vehicle for the military to manipulate elections. In a thinly veiled assertion of political supremacy, corps commanders met days after the new prime minister was sworn in to issue a detailed statement. The military's top body gave itself a clean chit, rejecting criticism of the manipulations as malicious efforts to create distortions, confusion and disinformation, and asking people to stay positive and united, to forget the pillaging of his mandate like a bad dream. The army will ensure that dissident Pakistanis do not take to the streets.

In a business analogy, the head of the military is the powerful CEO who chairs a council of corps commanders. This cohort chose Shehbaz as COO and Zardari as largely ceremonial CEO. While the board will dictate security and foreign policy, the COO has the mandate to keep pressure on jailed former COO Imran Khan and stabilize the economy with a $6 billion loan from the IMF. The board-approved technocrat CFO, banker Muhammad Aurangzeb, is charged with securing the next IMF bailout and pushing for reforms. Shareholders and the population find themselves marginalized, with little power to direct the trajectory of the country.

Shehbaz expressed shock as he looked at the economy, calling it a crisis bigger than the Himalayas. The IMF would demand tough reforms: raising energy prices and privatizing flagging state-owned companies like steel mills and national carrier PIA. A key structural reform removing generals from economic management is beyond the IMF's pay grade, but should be on the agenda of Pakistan's mentors abroad. India has warned the IMF that Pakistan should not use the 24th IMF program to pump money into the army's kitty or to repay Chinese debt.

The military can be expected to redouble its efforts to contain Imran's challenge, bottling up its 90-plus independent lawmakers, perhaps even pushing Imran into a deal for him to s settled quietly in the sub-prison of his Bani Gala residence. The hybrid government can be expected to be supported by the military for at least 18 months, when Asim Munir seeks a second term and may wish to stir the cauldron to ensure its extension. He could then crown Bilawal Bhutto, who is waiting impatiently in the wings, as prime minister, thus fulfilling the Bhutto family dream. India's reaction was a perfunctory tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which made it clear that India has no opinion on Pakistan's flawed polls. India will focus on its own elections, while observing Pakistan with strategic patience. Prime Minister Modi made an even stronger statement with his winning hearts tour of the Kashmir Valley, aimed at reaping the dividends of post-Article 370 peace. While bringing a touch of healing and a promise of development, he made no mention of Pakistan or its export of terror.

Gone are the days when India confused its approaches towards Pakistan and Kashmir; The well-being of Kashmir is a domestic issue, while the management of Pakistan is a foreign policy challenge, and the two will no longer be able to meet. India will not be in a big hurry to do business with the new management of Hybrid Pakistan; it is up to its new leaders to seek board approval for a creative merger.

The writer was the last Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan and is the author of Anger Management, a study of Indo-Pakistani diplomacy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/briefly-in-pakistan-voters-glimpsed-an-alternate-universe-then-the-army-stepped-in-9221476/

