Global group allegedly backed by Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai set up US trust fund and pressured UK to take action against Beijing, court hears





The group set up the Project Hong Kong Trust in the United States at the suggestion of Mark Simon, Lai's personal assistant and former US intelligence agent, to hold $1.8 million in crowdfunding donations, the court heard . Andy Li testifies against Jimmy Lai as a defendant turned prosecution witness. Photo: Handout [He] wanted to avoid the money being held in Hong Kong's banking system as much as possible to reduce the risk of the money being frozen, Li, a defendant turned prosecution witness, told the West Kowloon court. He said he was introduced to Simon through an intermediary called T, who he later realized was paralegal Wayland Chan Tsz-wah. The two first met around September 2019 during the election for U.S. senator. Rick Scott s visit to Hong Kong. Lai, 76, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of conspiring to collude with foreign forces under Beijing's decree. national security law and a third count of conspiracy to print and distribute seditious publications under colonial era legislation . Prosecutors charged the founder of the now-defunct company. Daily Apple a tabloid that funds SWHK behind the scenes to trigger international sanctions and hostile acts against Hong Kong and Chinese authorities. Jimmy Lai's lawsuit says British MPs traveled to Hong Kong to watch 2019 district council vote Judge Alex Lee Wan-tang, one of three judges hearing the trial, suggested that Lau was the spiritual leader of SWHK. Li agreed and described Lau, nicknamed Mutual Destruction Bro, as an influential figure in the grassroots movement. LIHKG forum. The witness added that US-based astrophysicist Shirley Ho, also a SWHK member, participated in the group's trips to Geneva and Washington to discuss Hong Kong-related issues with foreign politicians. The court heard that Li, a computer programmer turned activist, participated in three crowdfunding campaigns between June and August of that year to support initiatives to publish political advertisements in Western countries. Prosecutor Anthony Chau Tin-hang highlighted a UK advertisement dated July 2019 showing a crumpled copy of the 1984 document. Sino-British joint statement and a caption: Will Britain hold China to its promise?. The now-closed headquarters of the Apple Daily newspaper and its publisher Next Digital Ltd. in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg The advertisement alleged that the declaration was violated when the Hong Kong government introduced an extradition bill to allow Hong Kong dissidents to be extradited. sent to mainland China to stand trial . He claimed police brutality Violence against demonstrators and journalists intensified under the leadership of a government that was unaccountable to the people. Britain must respect its historical, legal and moral obligations in Hong Kong and impose sanctions on those responsible for or complicit in the repression of the human rights and freedoms of Hong Kong people, it adds. Jimmy Lai trial revealed Hong Kong tycoon used political figures to support Apple Daily Li confirmed that the advertisement and similar editions had been published in The Guardian, as well as the New Statesman and The Spectator magazines. He added that Apple Daily paid SWHK 30,000 Hong Kong dollars (US$3,834) to sponsor a newspaper exhibition held in August 2019 to explain the group's overseas lobbying efforts to Hong Kongers. Without identifying Lai and Simon, Li said people on T's side had paid advances totaling HK$3.5 million to the group to settle publication costs. He said SWHK spent a total of HK$6.3 million during the August 2019 campaign to advertise in newspapers in countries including the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Finland and Denmark. The trial continues Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/law-and-crime/article/3255851/global-group-allegedly-supported-hong-kong-mogul-jimmy-lai-set-trust-fund-us-lobbied-uk-take-action The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos