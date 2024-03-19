Politics
Global group allegedly backed by Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai set up US trust fund and pressured UK to take action against Beijing, court hears
The group set up the Project Hong Kong Trust in the United States at the suggestion of Mark Simon, Lai's personal assistant and former US intelligence agent, to hold $1.8 million in crowdfunding donations, the court heard .
[He] wanted to avoid the money being held in Hong Kong's banking system as much as possible to reduce the risk of the money being frozen, Li, a defendant turned prosecution witness, told the West Kowloon court.
The witness added that US-based astrophysicist Shirley Ho, also a SWHK member, participated in the group's trips to Geneva and Washington to discuss Hong Kong-related issues with foreign politicians.
The court heard that Li, a computer programmer turned activist, participated in three crowdfunding campaigns between June and August of that year to support initiatives to publish political advertisements in Western countries.
Li confirmed that the advertisement and similar editions had been published in The Guardian, as well as the New Statesman and The Spectator magazines.
He added that Apple Daily paid SWHK 30,000 Hong Kong dollars (US$3,834) to sponsor a newspaper exhibition held in August 2019 to explain the group's overseas lobbying efforts to Hong Kongers.
Without identifying Lai and Simon, Li said people on T's side had paid advances totaling HK$3.5 million to the group to settle publication costs.
He said SWHK spent a total of HK$6.3 million during the August 2019 campaign to advertise in newspapers in countries including the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Finland and Denmark.
The trial continues Tuesday.
