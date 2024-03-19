Donald Trump undermines his autocratic ambitions | Vanity Fair





If we don't win this election, I don't think there will be another election in this country, Donald Trump warned in a threatening speech this weekend. Rather, it was a classic projection of Trump. To MAGA faithful in Ohio, Trump said some migrants are not people who use dehumanizing language straight out of the autocrat's playbook and described the Jan. 6 insurrectionists as hostages. (He even greeted them.) And there was the bloodbath comment as he mused about imposing a wildly inflationary 100% tariff on Chinese cars made in Mexico while also complaining of inflation.

Even though we've heard Trump expound on his vision of American carnage for years, it's important that the media not lose sight of how radically different this rhetoric is from past presidential candidates and the current president. Joe Biden. It was about a week earlier, at Mar-a-Lago, that Trump exclaimed about Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orbn: “There is no one better, smarter or better leader.” , did he declare. Days later, CNN's Jim Sciutto reported new details about Trump's admiration for strongmen, like North Korea's Kim Jong Un, and how the former president reportedly said Adolf Hitler had done good things.

In 2016, the media seemed more obsessed with Hillary Clinton's emails than with the issues of a Trump presidency, while assuring their readers of the likelihood of his victory. This time around, the media cannot ignore the consequences of a second Trump presidency and must remain focused not just on one candidate who eschews democratic norms, but on an entire political party who does so.

At this point, Trump is the Republican Party, having effectively installed his daughter-in-law Lara Trump as RNC co-chair and MAGA Mike Johnson as House Speaker. Johnson, a leading election denier, was one of 139 House Republicans who attempted to overturn the 2020 election to keep Trump in power, even though the ex-president had clearly lost the vote. elections. Republicans who challenged Trump's lies, like Liz Cheney, have since been purged. The House, under Johnson, apparently serves as an arm of the Trump campaign.

With 231 days to go, polls indicate that a second Trump presidency is a real possibility. I've written before that the polls are actually pseudo-news events, and we've already seen where they went wrong. National polls for the 2020 presidential election were the least accurate in 40 years, while state polls were the worst in at least two decades, Politico reported after this last presidential election. But we don't need another poll to point out the obvious that the 2024 election will be close, perhaps coming down to tens of thousands of votes in a handful of states.

So, given the possibility of a Trump return to the White House, the media has a responsibility to educate readers and viewers about the threat to democracy and how he could radically reshape government and realign American priorities around the world. The problem is that the audience seems exhausted. News fatigue is real. Cable news networks saw a significant decline in viewership last year and Americans largely ignored the primaries, for which there was little competition amid expectations of a Biden-Trump rematch. The 2024 cycle is a far cry from that of eight years ago, when Trump caused eyeballs and contributed to the media boom.

Social media no longer even tries to pretend to fact-check Trump and his allies. One of these platforms is now owned by someone who spends time demonizing migrants and helping to spread misinformation about the election. The Trumps have worked effectively with the arbiters of misinformation, attacking social media companies for calling out lies while trying to portray Biden as one who threatens democracy. People who profit from the spread of misinformation have effectively silenced many of those who tried to speak out against them, Professor Kate Starbird told the New York Times.

The Times found that election misinformation is once again circulating in news feeds, helping Trump as he fuels his comeback with lies about the 2020 election. Indeed, 6 in 10 Republicans believe still that the last election was stolen, despite all evidence to the contrary. And trying to convince them otherwise won't be easy: Only 11 percent of Republicans told Gallup last September that they trust the mainstream media, compared to 52 percent in 1998.

In January, only two months ago, even though it feels like a century has passed, I took issue with the lack of media attention Trump's outlandish statements received. Last week, Susan Glasser wrote in the New Yorker about the problem of a siled media and an undercover would-be autocrat. After listening to Trump's disjointed, unhinged and vituperative rally in Georgia, she wrote that, like so much about Trump's 2024 campaign, this insane speech has been largely overlooked and covered up, the flood of lies and nonsense being considered old news from a candidate whose greatest political success. was to acclimatize a large part of the population to its increasingly dangerous alternative reality.

The problem in 2016 was that Trump had too much free media. Newsrooms allowed then-candidate Trump, and then President Trump, to be their editor-in-chief, as Politicos' Jack Shafer explored in early 2017. Essentially, Trump was talking (or tweeting) about something thing and the media was following right behind him. The problem today is not paying enough attention to Trump, at least when it comes to his threat to democracy. I have already noticed how the conventional political framework creates a false equivalence that normalizes and elevates Trump's anti-democratic rhetoric. Biden is a normal, conventional president and candidate, while Trump is not. As soon as you compare the two, you elevate the gap to the level of a norm.

Fearful of appearing partisan, journalists might pause before describing Trump as a danger to democracy. But there, they can also turn to a number of former Trump administration officials, from James Mattis to Alyssa Farah Griffin to Mark Esper, who will make this point clearly. Then there's Mike Pence, who says Trump is pursuing and enunciating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda we've governed on for our four years. Remarkably, Pence, who as a vice presidential candidate in 2016 created the permission structure for evangelicals to sleep with Trump for the first time, will not support him in 2024. Ramparts Jonathan Last argued Monday that Pence should be the biggest story of the 2024 campaign.

Covering Trump breathlessly and repeating his lies in disbelief is clearly not the answer. The only way to hold Trump accountable is to be clear-eyed about his authoritarian plans for a second term and how he aligns with autocrats. And it's essential to hear from those who witnessed his dysfunction, like those in his former administration who are sounding the alarm about his potential return to the White House. We in the media need to get this right, because the future of democracy and the free press that goes with it is at stake.

