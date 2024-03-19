Politics
Jokowi Concerned That One Person Died While Struggling During President's Visit to Labuanbatu, North Sumatra
JAKARTA – Presidential Special Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana said Indonesian President Joko Widodo was concerned and empathetic about all the incidents that occurred during a working visit to Labuhanbatu, North Sumatra some time ago. time.
“Regarding the incident that occurred during the President’s working visit to Labuhanbatu, several things need to be conveyed. The President is also concerned and empathetic about the incident that occurred during a working visit to Labuhanbatu,” Ari said as quoted by ANTARA, Tuesday, March 19. .
One of the incidents that occurred was the death of Marhan Harapan at the same time during the president's working visit to North Sumatra.
At that time, Marhan Harahap was about to enter the Rantauprapat Grand Mosque in Labuhanbatu to perform Friday prayers.
As he was about to enter the mosque courtyard, Marhan was directed by guards as the mosque was filled with people who excitedly wanted to see the arrival of President Joko Widodo.
Marhan fell and was then taken to hospital for medical treatment. However, Marhan breathed his last.
“The President extends his deepest condolences on the passing of Mr. Marhan Harahap,” Ari said.
During every working visit, Ari said, the President is always open to interaction, communication and listening directly to the aspirations of the community.
On several occasions, he continued, the President always stressed that the Presidential Security Forces (Paspampres) and the regional security forces must act with humanity.
The President also requested that the aspirations expressed by the public be immediately taken into account and followed up by local governments and other relevant agencies to find concrete solutions.
Furthermore, the assistant to the Presidential Security Forces (Paspampres), Colonel Kav. Herman Taryaman expressed his condolences on the death of Marhan Harahap.
Herman also relayed information that it was not Paspampres members who blocked Marhan as he prepared to go to the Grand Mosque of Rantauprapat.
“This is not true, the information that Mr. Marhan died is due to the fact that when he was heading towards the Grand Mosque, Rantau Prapat Labuhan Batu was prevented by members of Paspampres,” he said. Herman said.
As seen in the video on social media, Herman said that what was stopping Marhan from going to the Rantauprapat Grand Mosque in Labuhanbatu was a woman.
Paspampres who served at that time, there were no female soldiers.
“At that time, all the Paspampres soldiers were men,” Herman explained.
Herman said that Paspampres members serving in Ring 1 security were attached to the object of VVIP, namely the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo.
“We are sorry and sorry for this incident. Hopefully this will serve as a valuable lesson so that such incidents do not happen again in the future in other areas,” he explained.
