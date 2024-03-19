Sino-Russian relations set to strengthen with new presidential term for Putin

China attaches great importance to the development of China-Russia relations and is willing to maintain close communication with Russia to promote the sustainable, healthy, stable and in-depth development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in a new era, did he declare. Xinhua News Agency quoted Xi as saying.

Wang Yiwei, a professor at Renmin University specializing in European affairs, said the results were in line with China's expectations.

China hopes that its relations with Russia will be stable. As long as it is under Putin's leadership, China-Russia relations will certainly continue to consolidate, Wang said.

The managers have maintained a deep working friendship for more than 10 years. Trust between leaders is very important.

Xi and Putin have met 42 times since he came to power in 2013. They last met in October at the Belt and Road forum in Beijing, where they reaffirmed deepening political trust between the two countries.

The two leaders should meet up several times this year according to Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui, who last month announced Putin's plan to visit China this year.

One opportunity for the two to talk will be when Russia hosts the BRICS summit in Kazan in October, a year after the group grew from five to 11 members.

Xi and Putin are also expected to attend the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kazakhstan later this year.

In his victory speech Putin said his good personal relationship with Xi had helped advance bilateral relations, a relationship he described as a factor of stability in international relations.

The presidential election took place against the backdrop of a bitter conflict between Russia and Ukraine, in which neither side has expressed interest in serious peace negotiations.

China has also been criticized by the West for its economic support of Russia and a number of Chinese companies have been sanctioned by the European Union for helping Russia circumvent sanctions.

Amid these sanctions, trade between China and Russia reached a record $240 billion last year. The two countries have also stepped up monetary cooperation, conducting more than 90 percent of their transactions in yuan or rubles.

Wu Fei, a professor at Jinan University specializing in Russian studies, said China's policy toward Russia will remain very stable after Putin's re-election.

There is still great room for cooperation between China and Russia, both economically and geopolitically, he said.

Björn Alexander Dben, an assistant professor specializing in Sino-Russian relations at Jilin University in northeast China, agrees, saying ties between Beijing and Moscow would remain strong despite Western surveillance.

However, China's close relations with Russia and rivalry with the United States have complicated Beijing's efforts to improve ties with EU countries.

This is a very difficult balancing act for China. If Beijing were to visibly distance itself from Moscow, it would probably be easier to [rebuild] cooperative relations with EU countries, but I do not think Beijing would be willing to engage in such a compromise at the expense of Russia, Dben said.

Wang, of Renmin University, said there are many misunderstandings about ties between China and Russia, a partnership that Beijing usually describes as non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third parties. part.

The goal of the rapprochement between China and Russia is not to confront NATO, the United States or the West. This is not what China is hoping for, he said.

The Chinese especially do not want Russia to be used as a bargaining chip against the West, because China still hopes to maintain relatively good relations with the West. This is different from Russia, which already has very tense relations with the West.