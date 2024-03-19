The victorious candidates supported by the PTI joined the SIC with the consent of the party's founder: Dogar – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: As the local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faces severe criticism from party members after losing its share of seats reserved for women in national and provincial assemblies, whip Party chief in the National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar on Monday said the decision of the winning PTI-backed candidates to join the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) was taken with the permission of the party's founder Imran Khan.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the decision to join the SIC was taken after consultation with Imran Khan and there is no dispute as everything was done by consensus.

When I went to see Imran Khan in Adiala jail, Ali Muhammad Khan, lawyer Gohar and Latif Khosa were with me and the decision was taken after reaching consensus, he added.

He continued that the party had two to three options, but the decision to join the SIC was taken after consulting Imran Khan as it was ultimately his decision, after which they proceeded to join the SIC.

Meanwhile, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan termed as shameful and pathetic the unannounced ban on X by the previous caretaker government, which is yet to be lifted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration.

He said PTI fully supports Amnesty International's demand for immediate restoration of social media platform and the chain of oppression against its own citizens. .

He said the unwarranted shutdown of the Internet by fake governments, especially social media sites, to cover up facts regarding mandate theft during the general elections, provided an opportunity for the world to ridicule Pakistan.

He said there had been no law or constitution in the country for 23 months and fundamental constitutional rights were being openly violated.

It is shameful that X has been stuck in the country for over a month. We fully support the demand of 28 civil society organizations for the immediate lifting of the ban on X and the free flow of information, as should be the case in a democratic country, he said. added.

He added that the assassination of freedom of expression and the press was the top priority of the usurped and unconstitutional group.

He said all manner of coercive and brutal tactics, from enforced disappearances to blackmail against their families, had been used to target impartial journalists and social media workers.

He lamented that despite all the state oppression, efforts were underway to strangle freedom of speech and the press in order to suppress sensible critical voices in order to establish unconstitutional control over the media.

He said the unelected and undemocratic PDM-2 government, rejected by the people, continued the shameful series of violations of all fundamental and constitutional rights without any fear of accountability.

He added that the fundamental constitutional right of the people to freedom of speech and press has been usurped in order to cover up the facts related to the theft of the mandate of the people in the general elections and to once again fraudulently impose on the nation the rejected characters.

Hasan made it clear that the shutdown of social media sites by authorities without any reason or justification was a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution and international law.

