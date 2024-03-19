Trump can't pay full bail in civil fraud case, lawyers say





NEW YORK

Donald Trump's lawyers told a New York appeals court Monday that it is impossible for him to post bail covering the full amount of a $454 million civil fraud judgment while he appeals.

The former president's lawyers wrote in a court filing that it was not possible to obtain an appeal bond for the full amount of the judgment under the circumstances presented.

Trump's lawyers have asked the state's intermediate appeals court to overturn an earlier ruling requiring him to post bail covering the full amount in order to stay the execution while he appeals the ruling to the New York court. Prosecution of General Letitia James.

With interest, Trump owes $456.8 million. In total, he and his co-defendants, including his company, sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. and other executives, owe $467.3 million. To get bail, they would have to post collateral worth $557 million, Trump's lawyers said.

Trump is appealing Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling in February that he, his company and its top executives, including his sons, conspired for years to deceive banks and insurers by inflating his wealth on financial statements used to guarantee loans and enter into agreements.

Among other sanctions, the judge imposed strict limits on the ability of Trump's company, the Trump Organization, to do business.

Trump has until March 25 to pay the judgment or obtain a court order called a stay, which would prevent the execution while he appeals. James, a Democrat, said she would seek to seize some of Trump's assets if he was unable to pay.

James' office declined to comment Monday on Trump's failure to secure bail.

In a court filing last week, Principal Deputy Solicitor General Dennis Fan wrote that full bail was necessary, in part, because Trump's lawyers never demonstrated that Mr. Trump's cash flow, which may fluctuate over time, would be sufficient to satisfy the total amount of the debt. this judgment following appeal.

Trump's lawyers have asked the intermediate appellate court, the appellate division of the state trial court, to consider oral arguments on his request, and they preemptively requested permission to appeal a losing result to the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals.

Trump is asking a full panel of the Appellate Division to stay the judgment, effectively suspending recovery while he appeals. His lawyers had previously proposed posting $100 million bail, but Appellate Division Judge Anil Singh rejected that proposal after an emergency hearing on February 28.

Singh acceded to some of Trump's demands, including suspending a three-year ban that barred him from seeking loans from New York banks.

An insurance broker friend hired by Trump to help him secure bail wrote in an affidavit filed with the court that few bail bond companies would consider issuing bail of the required size.

Other surety companies will not accept hard assets such as real estate as collateral, but will only accept cash or cash equivalents (such as marketable securities).

A link of this size is rarely, if ever, observed. In the unusual event that a bond of this size is issued, it is provided to the world's largest public companies, not individuals or private companies, broker Gary Giulietti wrote.

Giulietti, who acts as an insurance broker for Trump's company, testified at Trump's civil fraud trial as an expert witness called by the former president's defense attorneys. In his ruling, Engoron observed that some of Giulietti's testimony was contradicted by other witnesses, including another defense expert.

Engoron wrote that in his more than 20 years as a judge, he had never encountered an expert witness who not only was a close personal friend of a party, but also had a personal financial interest in the case. the outcome of the case for which it is proposed. as an expert. He noted that Giulietti's company collected $1.2 million in commissions from its Trump accounts in 2022.

Trump appealed on February 26, days after the ruling was made official. His attorneys asked the Appellate Division to decide whether Engoron made errors of law and/or fact and whether he abused his discretion or exceeded his jurisdiction.

Trump was not required to pay his fine or post bond to appeal, and filing the appeal did not automatically end enforcement of the judgment.

Trump would receive an automatic stay if he had to provide money, assets or an appeal bond covering what he owes. He also had the possibility, which he is now exercising, of asking the court of appeal to grant a stay accompanied by a deposit of a lower amount.

Trump claims he is worth several billion dollars and said last year he had about $400 million in cash, in addition to properties and other investments.

In January, a jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her after she accused him in 2019 of sexually assaulting her at a department store of Manhattan in the 1990s. Trump recently posted a bond covering that amount while he appeals.

That's in addition to $5 million the jury awarded Carroll in a related trial last year. Trump has placed more than $5.5 million in an escrow account while he appeals the decision.

Sisak writes for the Associated Press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2024-03-18/trump-cannot-post-bond-454-million-civil-fraud-judgment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos