Donald Trump slams Democratic Jews, says they hate their religion





On Monday, US presidential candidate Donald Trump said in a Fox interview that the Democratic Party hates Israel.

He further claimed that “any Jewish person who votes for Democrats hates their religion. She hates Israel and should be ashamed of herself.”

“The Democratic Party hates Israel”

In an interview with Salem News, Trump was asked why the Biden administration challenged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In response to the question, Trump replied: “I think [the Biden administration] hates Israel. The Democratic Party hates Israel.

Part 3 of Donald Trump's #AMERICAFirst interview Why do Democrats hate Israel? pic.twitter.com/IL80KVfh7m

– Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 18, 2024

“…If you remember when many Israeli representatives, including Netanyahu…came to beg, at the time, President Obama, please do not make the deal on Iranian nuclear power… I put an end to it… I would have made a new agreement.” An agreement with Iran and that would have been good for everyone and there would have been no weapons nuclear. You know, they're very close to getting a nuclear weapon right now and once they get it, it becomes a different form of negotiation – a much more difficult form of negotiation. » Former US President Donald Trump arrives for a hearing at the New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of the day of a hearing on charges of falsifying business records to conceal a payment of “Hidd money to a porn star before the 2016 elections. United States, February 15, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

Trump said Iran would not develop nuclear weapons under his presidency. He boasted that Iran was too broke to finance terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah when he was president, but that Iran had now accumulated $221 billion.

“These people are the worst, there’s something wrong with them,” Trump said of the Democratic Party. “They are the worst negotiators. They are nasty people…Russia and all these other countries can do whatever they want.”

Trump also claimed that America had become “China's puppet” and that Biden was the worst president. Trump then speculated that China had “something on” Biden.

Speaking about pro-Palestinian marches across the United States, Trump said he was amazed by the number of people who participated. Trump accused Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has publicly called for elections for new leadership in Israel, of taking a stand to gain votes.

Biden responds to Trump's remarks

“Donald Trump, who just made back-to-back disastrous public appearances calling for cuts to Social Security and Medicare on CNBC and saying there would be a 'bloodbath' if he loses in November – is now attacking the American Jews at a time of rising anti-Semitism,” the Biden campaign responded in an official statement Tuesday.

The campaign then listed situations and reports where Trump was criticized for acting or speaking in an anti-Semitic manner, including a recently released report in which Trump allegedly told Adolf “Hitler did good things.”

Biden-Harris 2024 spokesperson James Singer added: “The only person who should be ashamed here is Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump openly demeans American Jews and thinks Adolf Hitler 'did good things.' He said the only people he wants to count are the “little guys wearing yarmulkes,” and praised neo-Nazis who chanted “Jews will not replace us” as “very good people.”

“Trump will lose again in November because Americans have had enough of his hateful resentment, personal attacks and extreme agenda.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-792623 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos