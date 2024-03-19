Boris Johnson facing more questions over his flat renovation after Tories fined 17,800

Boris Johnson is questioning whether he misled an investigation into donations to renovate his Downing Street flat after a watchdog fined the Tories 17,800.

Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner accused the Prime Minister of lying to his standards adviser by claiming he did not know who was behind the payment, but Number 10 insisted that Mr Johnson had been honest and had always followed the rules.

The Electoral Commission imposed the fine on Thursday after ruling that the Conservative Party had failed to comply with the law over donations from Lord Brownlow to help cover the renovations, the costs of which exceeded 112,500.

The watchdog said the Tories failed to accurately report a donation and keep proper accounting of money handed over by the Tory peer in October 2020.

But his report raised further questions as it discussed evidence showing Johnson had sent the pair a WhatsApp message in November 2020 asking him to authorize further, at this stage unspecified, renovation work on the residence, which 'he accepted.

Downing Street insisted Mr Johnson did not lie to ministerial adviser on standards Lord Geidt, despite telling him he only knew of the payments immediately before the articles media in February.

Ms Rayner said: It is true that the Electoral Commission fined the Conservative Party, but the Prime Minister must now explain why he lied to the British public by saying he did not know who was behind the renovation of the apartment no. 11 while he was asking the donor on WhatsApp. for more money.

Boris Johnson has taken the British public for fools. Not only did he break the law, he also made a mockery of the standards we expect of our prime ministers.

The Labor MP called for a new inquiry by Lord Geidt and Parliamentary Standards Committee Kathryn Stone to investigate Mr Johnson, saying he was in flagrant breach of the MPs' code of conduct and the ministerial code.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie (PA)

The Prime Minister's official spokesman denied Mr Johnson had lied and insisted he had always acted within the rules and made all necessary statements.

The story continues

Downing Street's defense amounted to Mr Johnson not knowing that Lord Brownlow was providing the money to the blind trust he was organizing.

Lord Brownlow was chairman of a blind trust and acted in accordance with his experience of managing blind trusts in this way. The Prime Minister's discussions with Lord Brownlow took place without him knowing the donor behind the donation, the official spokesperson said.

Amid suggestions that Lord Geidt might resign if he was misled, the spokesman said he remained in office and Mr Johnson had full confidence in him, but he could not say whether Lord Geidt had been knowledge of WhatsApp exchanges.

In his May report, Lord Geidt said that despite some limited contact during the period in question, the record shows no evidence that the Prime Minister was informed by Lord Brownlow that he had personally paid the full costs.

For the credibility of this investigation, Lord Geidt said he tested claims that Mr Johnson did not know the fact or method of paying the flat renovation costs.

He said those involved confirmed to me that these claims were correct, adding: I have also spoken in similar terms to the Prime Minister who confirms that he was only aware of these payments immediately before the reports media in February 2021.

But the Electoral Commission said that on November 29 last year, Mr Johnson sent a WhatsApp message to Lord Brownlow asking him to authorize further, at this stage unspecified, renovation work on the residence.

Lord Brownlow agreed to do so and also explained that the proposed fund had not yet been established but that he knew where the funding was coming from, the report added.

Renovations to the flat above number 11 have sparked scrutiny of Mr Johnson's finances, with the work well exceeding the 30,000 annual limit given to the Prime Minister.

In fining the Conservatives, the Electoral Commission said the party had repeatedly said the money was not a donation but had been described as a donation to the Prime Minister via the party, a ministerial matter, reimbursement of a loan and at a given time. give a gift to the nation.

Its investigation, which covered more than 2,400 pages of evidence, found the party failed to fully declare a donation of 67,801.72 from Huntswood Associates Limited in October 2020, including 52,801.72 relating to the costs of renovation.

The commission said Huntswood Associates, whose director is Lord Brownlow, transferred $67,801.72 to the Conservative Party on October 19, 2020.

Around 15,000 of that amount was for an event, but the commission said it specifically identified the remaining 52,801.72 as a donation to cover an earlier payment of that value made by the party to the Cabinet Office.

The Cabinet Office had paid three invoices during the summer of 2020, totaling the same amount, for the renovation of the Prime Minister's apartment, and these payments were made on the basis of an agreement that the The amount would be reimbursed by the party.

But after the fallout, Mr Johnson agreed to pay the full amount himself, leading to the Cabinet Office being reimbursed by supplier Soane Britain, which is owned by interior designer Lulu Lytle in March 2021 , then to reimburse the Conservative Party.

But the commission said that in donation records submitted on January 27, 2021, while the party reported the 15,000 from Huntswood Associates, it failed to report the 52,801.72.

The commission also concluded that the reference in the party's financial records to the party's payment of $52,801.72 for the renovation was not accurate because it was a blind trust loan.

Its report reveals that a further 59,747.40 was paid to the supplier by Huntswood Associates, bringing the total to 112,549.12.

Lord Geidt's inquiry detailed how work which began in April 2020 while the Prime Minister was in hospital with coronavirus was supposed to be funded by a Downing Street trust chaired by Lord Brownlow.

But this never happened and so the commission said it was wrong to record the donation in this way.

At the time, Lord Geidt said: The Prime Minister has recklessly, in my view, authorized the renovation of the 11 Downing Street flat without more rigorous consideration of how this would be financed.

On Thursday, Louise Edwards, director of regulation at the Electoral Commission, said: Our investigation into the Conservative Party found that laws around reporting and recording donations were not being followed.

The party's decisions and actions reflected serious failures in its compliance systems.

The Conservatives said they were considering appealing the fine, with a spokesperson saying: We are considering whether to appeal this decision and will make a decision within 28 working days.