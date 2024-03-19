Imran and Qureshi figure speak politically: IHC





ISLAMABAD:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has noted that the speeches made by former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at a public gathering in Islamabad on March 27, 2022 “appear to be of political nature.

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb has resumed hearing PTI leaders' appeal against their conviction in a case related to alleged misuse of a diplomatic figure by Imran and Qureshi during the latter part of PTI rule in 2022.

Just two weeks before the PTI government was ousted in a no-confidence vote, Imran held up a piece of paper – purportedly a copy of a diplomatic code – at a public rally in Islamabad, claiming it as proof of a plot against his party. government by a foreign power.

During the last PML-N-led government, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed a case against Imran and Qureshi for misuse of the diplomatic cipher. A special court convicted the PTI leaders on January 30 in the case, sentencing them both to ten years in prison.

During Monday's hearing on the PTI leaders' appeals, their lawyer Salman Safdar read out the transcripts of their speeches from March 27, 2022. Commenting on the speeches, the bench noted that they appeared to be political in nature.

The PTI lawyer informed the court that in this case, Imran and Qureshi were accused of illegal possession of the secret document, disclosure of classified information to the public and manipulation of the same for personal gain.

“However, even the judge of the special court [who convicted the PTI leaders] we did not show the said diplomatic figure,” he said.

“If the information has been distorted, then one should know what it is,” remarked Chief Justice Farooq.

Lawyer Safdar said PTI leaders were accused of possessing and misusing classified information for their purposes. However, in this case, the prosecution did not establish a link between the alleged crime and the revelation of secrets regarding the armed forces and sensitive areas to foreign powers.

Justice Aurangzeb asked, “What was written in the number?”

The lawyer replied: “I haven't seen the figure, so I can't say what is written there. » He said the encryption code or its text had not been shared anywhere.

“On the one hand, it is said that the PTI founder made everything public; on the other hand, it is said that if the figure is revealed, it will become public. »

The court asked what was being communicated from Washington in the figure. He said the person who sent this communication must have identified what could compromise our security if it fell into the hands of India. The court noted that there was nothing unusual in the information shared with the court.

The FIA ​​prosecutor reminded the court that he was awaiting permission from the court to present arguments against continuing the appeal.

The judiciary indicated that it would at the same time render a verdict on the merits of the appeals as well as on their upholding. The PTI lawyer will resume his arguments today (Tuesday).

