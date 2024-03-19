India commits to fight piracy, terrorism in Indian Ocean: PM Narendra Modi





He said India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation in the Indian Ocean region. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reaffirmed India's commitment to safeguarding freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region. His remarks followed a message from Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, expressing gratitude for the safe return of seven Bulgarian nationals. The Bulgarian President on Monday expressed gratitude to the Indian Navy for successfully carrying out the rescue operation of the hijacked Bulgarian ship MV Ruen. Prime Minister Modi expressed his appreciation to Bulgarian President Radev and expressed India's satisfaction that the seven Bulgarian nationals are safe and would return home soon. “Appreciate your message President @PresidentOfBg. We are happy that 7 Bulgarian nationals are safe and will return home soon. India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the region. “Indian Ocean,” Prime Minister Modi said in a message. on X. I appreciate your message President @PresidentOfBg . We are happy that seven Bulgarian nationals are safe and returning home soon. India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region. https://t.co/nIUaY6UJjP Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2024 The ship “Rouen”, with eight Bulgarians, nine Burmese and one Angolan citizen on board, was captured by pirates in the Arabian Sea in December last year. In an official message on » Separately, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel said on Facebook on Saturday that she had a conversation with Indian Ambassador to Bulgaria Sanjay Rana over the Indian Navy's operation on the MV Ruen and that She thanked him for helping the Bulgarian nationals. In a recent Facebook post, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel said: “Today, March 16, with the help of the Indian Navy, the crew of the ship “Rouen” hijacked on December 14 2023, including seven Bulgarian citizens, was released. “ “Thanks to the efforts of the Indian Army, the entire crew of the ship has been released. All the sailors are in good health and efforts are currently being made for their early return to Bulgaria,” she added. Speaking about the incident, she said that the ship “Rouen”, with eight Bulgarians, nine Burmese citizens and one Angolan on board, was captured by pirates in the Arabian Sea in December last year. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in close cooperation with all relevant institutions, foreign representations of the Republic of Bulgaria in the region and international partners, is actively participating in the efforts to free the Bulgarian crew. On March 16, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a conversation was also held with the Indian Ambassador to Sofia, Ambassador Sanjay Rana, and an additional request was made to the Indian side for assistance and to take all possible measures to protect life and health. of the crew. She added in her statement: “I am extremely grateful for the assistance of the Indian side in the process of releasing the Bulgarian sailors.” (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

