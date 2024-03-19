God only knows what Mordaunt herself thinks of our latest twist, an oldEmaila staff member told me. We were ordered to attack her as viciously as possible when she had the temerity to run against Liz Truss in the leadership race that followed Johnson's departure. Truss will also be dismayed, as she still hopes for a second chance to become Prime Minister and thought she could count on us as cheerleaders.

After failing to convince the country to rally behind Rishi Sunak and his manufactured war on extremism, then escalating Lady McAlpine's madcap plot to reinstate Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, theDaily MailIt now appears that Penny Mordaunt is the Conservatives' last chance to cling to power.

THEEmailWeekend headlines The plot to crown Mordaunt as prime minister galvanized opposition to Sunak within the Conservative Party and to some extent instilled hope among its demoralized MPs, but he had to remain in the claws of Paul Dacre, theEmails editor, friend and staunch supporter of Truss. He described her as a badass and would consider Mordaunt to be too woke.

However, theEmailhighlighted a poll of Conservative voters that identified Mordaunt as the only candidate likely to boost the party's chances, and cited an unnamed former minister saying the party could unite around her without a contest, even if the Ambitious Kemi Badenoch would surely have something to say about that. .

Sunak blames much of his current problems on the fact that Jeremy Hunt's budget failed to excite anyone. Hunt would almost certainly not survive if Mordaunt took charge, and it is not inconceivable that Sunak would choose to reassign him to another role before the autumn budget, just before the general election scheduled for October 12.

James Cleverly and Michael Gove know nothing about macroeconomics, but Gove could at least come up with a pre-election budget that would be politically legal, one well-informed Conservative MP told me. Alternatively, Rishi could promote John Glen, who is paymaster general but who has held three junior and middle-ranking positions in the Treasury and who would do Rishi's bidding. He could perhaps promote the performative and intriguing Tom Tugendhat who, like Mordaunt, actively courts conservative MPs and associations.

If Mordaunt succeeded Sunak before the election, I suspect she would give Hunts' post to Tugendhat or Badenoch, depending on what she perceives to be the greatest threat to her authority. Before the election, the last thing she would worry about would be economic literacy.

While the Reform Party is almost $1.1 million in the red, according to its latest accounts, Richard Tice must hope that the arrival of Lee Anderson will transform its finances.

Tice, a multimillionaire property developer, appears to have signed different totals for the loans he gave to the party, with the difference amounting to around 200,000 euros.

According to the Electoral Commission, Tices town company Tisun Investments has 51 outstanding loans to Reform UK, with the most recent being 40,000 in November.

However, the funds advanced until the end of 2022, totaling just over 1.3 million, are not reflected in the Reform accounts in which loans of 1,083,000 are declared, nor in the company accounts of Tices, which also reveal a total of loans of 1,083,000. A company called First Corporate Consultants gave Reform $100,000. It is run by Terence Mordaunt (no relation to Penny), who is also involved with the Global Warming Policy Foundation, based in Tufton Street.

The machinations surrounding the sale ofToday's telegraphare of little or no interest to a single man. Sir Frederick Barclay owned the media group with the late Sir David Barclay, but it was his twins' pet project.

Sir Frederick didn't care about the attention it brought them, or the price of nearly a billion they ended up paying. Honestly, he doesn't care, said one of Sir Frederick's associates when I asked him if he had a preferred bidder for the project.Telegraph.

Now 89, Sir Frederick has fallen out with his brother and his own wife, Hiroko, who is fighting him in court over 100 yards after their 34-year marriage broke down. One of the few passions Sir Frederick shared with his late twin was watching endless reruns of the television series.Army of Dads.

Sir David once told me that for him and his brother, the series symbolized what Brexit was all about: a brave little country standing up to the rest of the world. Sir David was not amused when I told him that Arthur Lowe, aka Captain Mainwaring in the series, had consented to his image being used on posters supporting the Yes campaign in the referendum. accession to the European Communities in 1975.

Frank Hester may have bought himself more than 10 million friends in the Conservative government, but does he have any on his local council's planning committee in Leeds? The racist and murderous Tory donor who said he wanted to see Diane Abbott shot has been waiting for planning approval for three years after submitting an application to build a triple garage on the grounds of his Leeds home and also to redevelop a parcel of five properties of land adjacent to it.

Her home is a short walk from TPP Group, through which Hester provides IT software and support to the healthcare industry. He received 33.5 million dividends between 2019 and 2023, with his company winning 400 million NHS contracts.

After advising Boris Johnson on transport issues, Andrew Gilligan now advises Rishi Sunak on how to attack Keir Starmer. It is 20 years since Gilligan, a former Labor Party campaigner, left the BBC following the spectacular row over his show on the questionable issue of chemical weapons in Iraq. A mixed career followed, including in newspapers and a stint at the Iranian-funded Press TV.

It was Gilligan who persuaded Sunak last year to abandon HS2 north of Birmingham, my source says. Now he's digging in on behalf of the embattled prime minister to find lines of attack to use against Starmer.

I understand that Sunak's PMQ barb that the Labor leader had represented an extremist Islamic group was one of the Gilligans. In fact, Starmer, a human rights lawyer in 2008, was part of a team appealing on behalf of the pan-Islamist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir to the European Court of Human Rights against a ban in Germany. But soon after, Starmer, as Director of Public Prosecutions, oversaw the first prosecutions against the same Hizb ut-Tahrir.

I don't envy Gilligan digging up dirt on Starmer. The dirtiest story Tom Baldwin could come up with for his new biography was that he once lived above a typing shop. As for Gilligan himself, there may be more to say. During his newspaper years he was notoriously filmed on CCTV comforting himself on a sofa in Dominic Lawson's office while he was the newspaper's editor.Sunday Telegraph.