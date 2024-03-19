The rise and possible fall of Istanbul's superstar mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu

How long is a political career? Some come and go in the blink of an eye. Others linger for a decade, maybe two. Then there are a privileged few, like US President Joe Biden, first elected in 1970, who are able to stay for a lifetime.

It's too early to say where Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu will stand, but we are now less than two weeks away from a vote that could determine his political destiny. A little-known district leader when he first ran for mayor of Istanbul for the Republican People's Party (CHP), the main opposition party, five years ago, Mr. Imamoglu quickly built a significant clientele.

Voters were attracted by his self-confidence and willingness to challenge Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Like Mr. Erdogan and many AKP leaders, Mr. Imamoglu hails from the conservative eastern Black Sea region, and he has proven himself to be a smart marriage of tradition and the world, a family man stable with big plans for Turkey's most important city.

He barely edged out a former prime minister in the first vote in March 2019, then won handily in the new vote, consolidating the CHP's triumph in local elections. Subsequently, Mr. Imamoglu was hailed as the future of the opposition, indeed of Turkish politics, the vanguard of a new generation of globally-minded leaders.

Yet, as I explained last month, the cards may now be stacked against him, with an untested CHP leader, reports of infighting, and a divided opposition fielding multiple candidates.

Furthermore, rising inflation, exorbitant rents, the devaluation of the Turkish lira and few opportunities have in recent years prompted many likely CHP supporters to seek their fortunes abroad.

This includes young voters; a January report found that the number of graduates from Istanbul's top secondary schools attending university abroad has soared. In 2020, only 3% of graduates from Galatasaray, one of the best schools in central Istanbul, studied abroad; today, it’s more than a third.

The AKP chose former Environment Minister Murat Kurum as its candidate in Istanbul, a deliberately unexceptional choice intended to provoke a confrontation between Mr. Imamoglu and the Turkish president, according to political analyst Ceren Kenar. Mr Erdogan appeared to embrace this idea last week when he suggested at a youth event that this election would be his last.

Some insiders say the 70-year-old president has privately expressed his intention to run in the next general election, scheduled for 2028. So this may primarily be an attempt to attract media attention and a electoral support. If Mr Imamoglu, 52, manages to secure a third consecutive victory against the AKP, he will consolidate himself as Mr Erdogan's main challenger in the next vote.

But if he loses control of Turkey's cultural and financial capital after just one term, returning the powerful city of 16 million to the AKP, he risks becoming a momentary failure, a brief interregnum in the conservatives' long reign . Of course, the next election won't take place for four years, a political eternity during which anything can happen.

But with the departure of Mr. Imamoglu, his star will surely fade. He could attempt to take over the leadership of the CHP, but generating adequate support would be a daunting task after the loss of the jewel of Turkey's cities. It may never regain its 2019 shine; political careers ended with lesser defeats. The opposition would face the possibility that Mr. Erdogan would put another of his most promising figures to waste.

Deniz Baykal served as foreign minister in the mid-1990s and led the CHP from 2002 to 2010, but never managed to defeat the AKP or become speaker of parliament. His successor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, oversaw a slow erosion of CHP support during a dozen years as party leader, ending in a crushing defeat last year.

Muharrem Ince briefly emerged as a major figure during his 2018 presidential campaign, only to be defeated by Mr Erdogan. Meral Aksener will be 71 by the time of the next elections, and her nationalist IYI party could be on the verge of collapse.

There is also perhaps the most charismatic opposition figure of the last twelve years, Selahattin Demirtas, although the former leader of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish party has been mainly defeated by the judicial system: since 2016 , he is in prison for propaganda in favor of the party. banned the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

That Mr. Imamoglu will soon join this list is far from certain. The AKP is vulnerable in Istanbul and beyond. It seems likely that Ankara and Izmir will return to opposition, while Kurdish parties will likely take the major cities in the southeast (whether their candidates will be allowed to remain in power is another matter).

It goes without saying that local elections in Turkey have less effect than general elections, which involve the selection of national leaders. But from time to time, they take on a much greater symbolic significance. In 2014, for example, they arrived a few months after a massive wave of anti-Erdogan protests swept the country.

Ultimately, the hotly contested vote was marred by election violence, accusations of voter fraud and a mass blackout on election night that could have decided the outcome in favor of the AKP. I'm not kidding, then-Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told reporters, explaining the power outage and creating countless memes. A cat has entered the electrical distribution unit.

Who knows if wildlife will come into play this time, but for now, Istanbul is neck and neck. The most recent polls give Mr. Imamoglu a slight advantage, but a Metropoll survey shows that the incumbent president has lost the support of Kurdish voters (35 percent to 32 percent) and IYI supporters (64 percent). hundred to 45 percent).

The AKP's aggressive nationalist stance tends to portray those who support Kurdish movements as traitors, putting Mr. Imamoglu between a rock and a hard place: if he denounces the Kurdish movement, he risks losing crucial votes ; If he doesn't do so, as he did in a video clip that went viral earlier this month, he opens himself up to allegations of supporting terrorism.

At campaign stops, Mr. Erdogan hammers home the nationalist message and the dismay of the oppositions. “No amount of change has been able to cure the political exhaustion of the CHP,” he said last week. “Everyone coming and going is only making things worse.

Could Mr Imamoglu be next to go? We may know by April 1st.

Published: March 19, 2024, 4:00 a.m.