Indian politics live | DMK, Congress are two sides of the same coin, says PM Modi at Salem rally





Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Raj Thackeray and his son Amit Thackeray left as he concluded the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated during his public meeting in Salem, Tamil Nadu. AAP leader Sanjay Singh was sworn in as a member of the Rajya Sabha today. The Congress Working Committee meeting is underway at the AICC headquarters in Delhi to finalize the party manifesto. Follow the latest political developments across India, with DH. Last update March 19, 2024, 08:41 EAST Strong points 08:01March 19, 2024 Raj Thackeray leaves after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi 07:52March 19, 2024 Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated during his public meeting in Salem, Tamil Nadu 07:43March 19, 2024 Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome during his public meeting at Gajjalnaickenpatti in Salem 07:35March 19, 2024 AAP leader Sanjay Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha member 07:33March 19, 2024 “Kejriwal has murdered the trust of thousands of people,” BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said about his denial of ED summons. 07:23March 19, 2024 “People are fed up with the LDF and UDF,” BJP president K Surendran said during PM Modi's tour in Palakkad. 02:32March 19, 2024 “PM Modi has given a new direction to the country and has done the work of bringing smiles back to the faces of the poor,” says Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. History is proof that those who try to destroy Shakti will meet their downfall, says PM Modi in Tamil Nadu BJP, NDA dream big and do everything to make them come true, says PM Modi in Tamil Nadu Those who wish to destroy Shakti, their downfall is final, says PM Modi Loyal politicians can succeed in future if dynastic parties do not allow or contribute to it, PM Modi says in Salem The way the DMK behaved with the late Jayalalithaa is well known. This is the real face of DMK, says PM Modi in Tamil Nadu Load more (Published March 19, 2024, 02:27 EAST)

