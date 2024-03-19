Xi Jinping meets with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin_Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America





On the morning of December 20, 2023, President Xi Jinping met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at the Great Hall of the People. Xi Jinping pointed out that since the beginning of this year, he has met with President Vladimir Putin twice, and the governments, legislatures, political parties and localities of the two countries have carried out in-depth exchanges and pragmatic cooperation in various fields. developed in a healthy and regular manner. Xi Jinping said that in the first 11 months of this year, bilateral trade between China and Russia reached the annual trade volume target of $200 billion jointly set by him and President Vladimir Putin, which shows the strong resilience and broad prospects for mutual development. beneficial cooperation between the two countries. Maintaining and developing China-Russia relations is a strategic choice made by both sides based on the fundamental interests of the two peoples. China supports the Russian people in their chosen development path. China is willing to work with Russia to make the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia next year a new starting point to continuously increase the positive effects of high-level political relations between the two countries and move forward together. in the process of comprehensively promoting their respective economic and social development and achieving national renewal. Xi Jinping stressed that the fundamentals of China's economy, characterized by strong resilience, great potential, ample room for rebound and long-term sustainability, remain unchanged. China remains committed to pursuing high-quality development and advancing high-level opening-up, which will provide new opportunities for the development of Russia and other countries. The two sides should fully exploit the advantages in political mutual trust, economic complementarity, infrastructure connectivity and closer people-to-people ties, constantly enrich the dimension of cooperation, deepen cooperation in areas such as economy and trade, energy and connectivity, and jointly safeguard the security and stability of industrial and supply chains. The two sides should ensure the success of the China-Russia Year of Culture in the next two years, plan and carry out richer and more colorful cultural and people-to-people exchange activities, so as to consolidate the social foundations and public support. for the eternal friendship between the two countries. Mikhail Mishustin said that Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping held two successful meetings this year, demonstrating the firm desire of Russia and China to remain committed to deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Coordination Partnership, and that Russia was ready to work with China to seriously implement all measures taken. important common points of view reached by the two heads of state. On Tuesday, the two sides successfully held the 28th regular meeting between the heads of government of Russia and China. Russia is satisfied with the steady growth of bilateral pragmatic cooperation between the two countries and is ready to work with China to further tap the potential, expand cooperation in areas such as economy and trade, energy and connectivity, and ensure the success of the Year. of Culture, in order to consolidate the eternal friendship between the two peoples. Russia sincerely congratulates China on its great achievements under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, wishes the Chinese people a Happy Year of the Dragon, and hopes that Russian-Chinese relations will see new development in the New Year. Mikhail Mishustin also conveyed to Xi Jinping the sympathies of the Russian government and people over the earthquake that struck Gansu and said Russia is ready to provide relief aid in response to China's needs. Xi Jinping expressed his gratitude and pointed out that after the earthquake that hit Gansu and Qinghai, President Vladimir Putin and many other foreign leaders sent messages of sympathy. China is making every effort to carry out rescue operations and doing its best to protect people's lives and property. At present, the relief forces and supplies in the disaster areas are sufficient, and the basic living needs of the local population are guaranteed. Under the firm leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, people in the disaster areas will surely overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes. Wang Yi was present at the meeting.

