Professor Li: Chinese dissident in Europe angers Beijing. Now the police are coming for his social media followers

Hong Kong

CNN

—



For more than a decade, Lee managed to circumvent internet controls in China to access Twitter, now known as X, without getting in trouble with authorities.

The Chinese lawyer stayed away from politically sensitive topics and rarely engaged with other users, treating the platform primarily as an archive to back up his posts on heavily censored Chinese social media.

He has continued to tweet even as Beijing steps up efforts to control free speech beyond its Great Firewall of Internet censorship, questioning, detaining and jailing Chinese Twitter users who criticize leader Xi Jinping and his government.

Last month, in a sign of the growing crackdown on foreign social media sites, Lee was also summoned by police, not because of what he tweeted, but because of the people he followed.

In an early morning phone call, an officer invited Lee over for tea (a euphemism for a police interrogation) to talk about the sensitive accounts he followed on X.

At the police station, it became clear that the officer had only one target in mind: a frank and unfiltered Chinese-language X account with a cat avatar and 1.6 million followers whose handle translates by Professor Li is not your teacher.

The police asked me if I followed the account. Professor Li is not your teacher, but I honestly didn't know that, Lee said in an interview. He logged into X under the officer's supervision, found the account and stopped following it immediately, he said.

This account belongs to Li Ying, a Chinese artist-turned-dissident in Italy who rose to prominence in 2022 for live-tweeting nationwide protests in China against Xi's zero-Covid policy.

Since then, Lis' account has become a go-to source for censored news in China. His followers send him photos and videos from Chinese social media before they are deleted by censors, and Li reposts them on the world or its own citizens see.

Lis X Feed documents everything from school scandals and factory fires to protests by migrant workers demanding overdue wages, creating a parallel world to the sanitized version of reality presented by the Chinese government.

For more than a year, authorities tried unsuccessfully to pressure Li into silence: frequently visiting his parents, interviewing his friends, classmates, and contacts on Chinese social media, and by freezing his bank accounts and mobile payments, he said.

The 31-year-old quit his job and moved four times out of concern for his safety, but he continued to tweet.

And now Chinese authorities appear to be going after his supporters in China.

The intensifying campaign against one of the most influential Chinese accounts on X comes as Washington grows wary of Beijing's reach in cyberspace beyond its borders. The House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday that could lead to a nationwide ban on Chinese app TikTok over national security concerns.

X, like Facebook and other Western social media platforms, is blocked in China. But a small number of Chinese, generally urban, more educated and tech-savvy people, still access it through virtual private networks to keep up with the world beyond the Great Firewall.

As elsewhere on the platform since its acquisition by Elon Musk, the Chinese-language X is increasingly filled with disinformation, propaganda and pornography. But for Chinese speakers inside and outside the country, it still provides valuable space to express political dissent, discuss social issues and, increasingly, with accounts like Lis, find out what's going on. really happens in this country of 1.4 billion inhabitants.

Li's popularity has increased since protests in China against Covid-related lockdowns, and his number of followers doubled the following year.

But on February 25, Li warned readers in China that the Ministry of Public Security was reviewing his 1.6 million followers one by one and that local police were summoning users to tea once they were identified.

“I suggest to everyone who is afraid to unfollow me, you can favorite any of my tweets or search my account name to know more news in the coming days,” Li wrote in a message. urgent notice on X.

He also urged users to better protect their accounts, so as not to reveal their identity. Below that post, Li shared screenshots of private messages he received from his followers saying they had been questioned by police.

CNN has contacted the Department of Public Safety for comment.

Li's warnings sent shockwaves through China's small but influential X-sphere. In a few days, he lost some 200,000 subscribers. Other prominent Chinese dissidents and activists on the platform have also reported a decline in their follower numbers. The panic also spread to YouTube, an important source of income for many exiled dissidents, including Li.

I certainly knew it would cause some panic, but I didn't expect the panic to reach such a scale, Li said. This shows that fear is more deeply rooted in our hearts than freedom.

Li said he issued the warning because police harassment against his supporters had intensified significantly in recent months. Since December, he has received messages from more than 100 followers across China who said they had been summoned by the police because of his account.

Most of the supporters interviewed had never tweeted about politics or criticized the government, and the only question police asked them was why they were following Li, he said.

Yaqiu Wang, China research director at advocacy group Freedom House, said police questioning for simply following an X account is an escalation from the past, when X users were typically targeted for expressing their own opinions.

To authorities, following a certain narrative means you're thinking bad things in your head and should be punished, in other words, committing thought crimes, she said. This is a clear sign that Chinese governments are further tightening control over freedom of expression in the country.

According to Li, police summons increased after former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang died of a sudden heart attack at the age of 68, just months after his retirement.

Li Keqiang's death sparked national mourning. For many, it also offered a rare opportunity to express pent-up discontent with Xi, the supreme leader widely seen as having sidelined his former prime minister.

On X, Li Ying's story opened a window into the outpouring of grief and disaffection. His followers sent him photos of the flowers and notes left in tribute to the late prime minister in public spaces across the country. Some users said they were encouraged to take action after seeing posts on the Lis account.

(The authorities) were upset that I posted so many messages about mourners across China. It's something they were trying to downplay in the mainstream media and hide from the public, he said.

Li said his account was targeted for a simple reason: It documents what is happening in China.

In China, authorities have many ways to make things disappear in the blink of an eye, whether it's a fire or a traffic accident, he said. But once published here, it will be seen by many more people and will occasionally return to the Chinese Internet. This is something beyond the government's control.

Wang, a researcher at Freedom House, said that with growing discontent over political repression, a slowing economy and other societal problems, more Chinese want to know the truth about their country and take the risk of climbing the Great Firewall to gain free access. information.

Beijing is increasingly insecure about its ideological hold over the Chinese people and fears foreign influence over the population inside the country, she said.

The growing repression is a sign of weakness, not strength, of the party-state, and a reflection of the power wielded by individual activists, Wang said.

Chinese authorities fear young people like Master Li, seeing them as a threat to their power, Wang said.

It is often said that activism and political mobilization are not possible in China given the level of government repression, but Chinese activists are constantly adapting and finding new ways to express dissent and forge a resistance movement. .

Lee, the Chinese lawyer who was questioned by authorities, said he knew little about Li's history or his role in the anti-zero-Covid protests before the visit to the police station. He only discovered the account because it posted a lot of news from China.

Professor Li's content tells the truth. It's one of the few accounts on X that doesn't talk nonsense, he said.

According to Lee, the officer remained polite and courteous to him throughout the interrogation, which lasted less than half an hour.

I didn't feel any sense of fear because I didn't do anything wrong or wrong, he said. And I followed Master Li from the moment I walked out of the door.