Istanbul sets the stage for Turkish politics

People march under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's election posters and the flags of his ruling AK Party in Istanbul last month.[Reuters]
Recep Tayyip Erdogan is playing all his cards to reconquer Istanbul during the municipal elections on March 31. Last Friday, he made a spectacular attempt to touch the hearts of his supporters and those who were not persuaded to vote for his party. party candidate, suggesting that this would be his last election. I work non-stop, he says. For me, it's a final. With the rule of law, this election will be my last. This appeal to voters' emotions would be stronger if there was not always the possibility that Erdogan would change the law, as he has done in the past.
The man who has dominated Turkey for the past two decades is doing everything he can to wrest Istanbul from the opposition, knowing that the outcome of these elections will determine whether he will continue to control the political scene or find himself up against a powerful opposing party. For incumbent President Ekrem Imamoglu, his re-election will pave the way for him to become a strong presidential candidate in 2028. Not only would he then be the only Turkish politician to have beaten Erdogan multiple times (three times, if we consider the double election he had to undergo). contested at the request of Erdogan in 2019), but also because the Turkish president has not prepared an heir. AKP candidate, former Minister of Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum, bears responsibility for much destruction during last year's earthquakes (after granting asylum to shady entrepreneurs earlier). He cannot be seen as a threat to Erdogan, who obviously considers the municipal elections more important for him than for his party (in which case he would have chosen a better candidate).
Polls show the two candidates neck and neck at around 40 percent each, with 15 to 20 percent of voters undecided, in a battle seen as being between Erdogan and Imamoglu rather than between the latter and Kurum. Both Erdogan and Imamoglu are more popular than their parties. There is no doubt that Erdogan is the boss of his AKP. Although strong within the CHP, Imamoglu chose to fight the mayoral election without the added responsibilities of a party leader. If he is re-elected, he will easily take over the leadership of the party. If he loses, it will be impossible. In this case, he could create a new center-right party, as he has cultivated ties with powerful economic interests likely to support such a move. Furthermore, contrary to his party's position in the coalition that attempted to take the presidency from Erdogan, Imamoglu is openly courting Kurdish voters, claiming that nothing can come between him and them. The DEM party's (formerly HDP) announcement that it will field a candidate in the Istanbul elections will certainly cost Imamoglu votes. But if he overcomes all obstacles, Turkey's political map will change.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos