Istanbul sets the stage for Turkish politics

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is playing all his cards to reconquer Istanbul during the municipal elections on March 31. Last Friday, he made a spectacular attempt to touch the hearts of his supporters and those who were not persuaded to vote for his party. party candidate, suggesting that this would be his last election. I work non-stop, he says. For me, it's a final. With the rule of law, this election will be my last. This appeal to voters' emotions would be stronger if there was not always the possibility that Erdogan would change the law, as he has done in the past.

The man who has dominated Turkey for the past two decades is doing everything he can to wrest Istanbul from the opposition, knowing that the outcome of these elections will determine whether he will continue to control the political scene or find himself up against a powerful opposing party. For incumbent President Ekrem Imamoglu, his re-election will pave the way for him to become a strong presidential candidate in 2028. Not only would he then be the only Turkish politician to have beaten Erdogan multiple times (three times, if we consider the double election he had to undergo). contested at the request of Erdogan in 2019), but also because the Turkish president has not prepared an heir. AKP candidate, former Minister of Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum, bears responsibility for much destruction during last year's earthquakes (after granting asylum to shady entrepreneurs earlier). He cannot be seen as a threat to Erdogan, who obviously considers the municipal elections more important for him than for his party (in which case he would have chosen a better candidate).

Polls show the two candidates neck and neck at around 40 percent each, with 15 to 20 percent of voters undecided, in a battle seen as being between Erdogan and Imamoglu rather than between the latter and Kurum. Both Erdogan and Imamoglu are more popular than their parties. There is no doubt that Erdogan is the boss of his AKP. Although strong within the CHP, Imamoglu chose to fight the mayoral election without the added responsibilities of a party leader. If he is re-elected, he will easily take over the leadership of the party. If he loses, it will be impossible. In this case, he could create a new center-right party, as he has cultivated ties with powerful economic interests likely to support such a move. Furthermore, contrary to his party's position in the coalition that attempted to take the presidency from Erdogan, Imamoglu is openly courting Kurdish voters, claiming that nothing can come between him and them. The DEM party's (formerly HDP) announcement that it will field a candidate in the Istanbul elections will certainly cost Imamoglu votes. But if he overcomes all obstacles, Turkey's political map will change.