Kovai stops as PM Modi holds roadshow amid 5-layer security





The organizer of the roadshow, the Coimbatore district unit of the BJP, claimed that the event was organized so that the Prime Minister could meet the people and make them aware of the various welfare measures and programs proposed by the Prime Minister's Office . Police also claimed that this was the first roadshow program in Coimbatore in which the Prime Minister was participating. No such program has been authorized here so far. Initially, Coimbatore city police had refused permission for the event, citing security threats. But the Madras High Court on Friday ordered police to allow the roadshow after the party approached it. Following the court order, the distance of the event was reduced from 4 km to 2.6 km after a joint safety assessment by SPG officials and the city police. Areas adjacent to the roadshow have been placed under complete security surveillance and vehicle checks in other parts of the city have also been intensified. Shops along the route were closed after 1 p.m. At the scene, RS Puram police asked people to keep their mobile phones in their pants pockets or purses, and asked them to avoid holding their phones and water bottles in their hands . On February 27, during a public meeting held at Palladam in Tirupur district, a cadre mistakenly threw his mobile phone at the Prime Minister's vehicle while showering flowers on him. Hours before the event, a private school in the city's Ramanathapuram received a bomb threat email from an unknown person on Monday morning. The bomb detection and disposal team checked thoroughly and declared it a hoax threat. Around 5,000 police personnel from Coimbatore and other districts and 100 SPG officials designated for the security of the Prime Minister took the entire route under their control. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Coimbatore airport at 5:30 p.m. on a special flight and reached the meeting venue at Saibaba Kovil at 5:50 p.m. The roadshow started at 6:10 p.m. and he reached RS Puram at 7:15 p.m. where he spent about five minutes and paid tribute to the victims of the 1998 bomb blast. He left the venue at 7:20 p.m. and moved out at night at the Circuit House in Red Fields. On Tuesday morning, the Prime Minister is expected to visit Kerala by helicopter and after attending a program in Palakkad, Modi will reach Salem by helicopter, where he will address a public meeting. 5,000 cops and 100 SPG agents put into service Around 5,000 police personnel from Coimbatore and other districts and 100 SPG officials designated for the security of the Prime Minister took the entire route under their control.

