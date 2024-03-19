Connect with us

Chinese Xi congratulates his ally Putin on his re-election

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has sent his congratulations to Vladimir Putin after the Russian president unsurprisingly managed to win a fifth term in office in an election characterized by a crackdown on dissenting voices and a lack of significant opposition candidates.

Xi, who himself was granted an unprecedented third term in office last year by China's parliament, said the election was a reflection of Putin's support among the Russian people, Chinese state media reported.

Putin received more than 87 percent of the vote, according to Russia's Central Election Commission. Having already ruled Russia as president or prime minister for a quarter of a century, the latest plebiscite puts him on track to surpass former Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's 29-year tenure.

It could also mean six more years of strengthening economic and military ties between the Kremlin and Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow March 21, 2023. Xi congratulated Putin after the Russian president's re-election.

China has become an economic lifeline for Russia after the latter was hit by harsh international sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. China has filled a void left by Western companies, with bilateral trade increasing 26 percent to $240 billion last year, an upward trend that continued through February.

Ukrainian officials reported discovering Chinese drones and associated components on the battlefield. The Chinese government says it has never supplied weapons to Russia.

Russia will surely make great progress in its national development under Putin's continued leadership, Xi reportedly told his counterpart in Moscow. Xi said China stands ready to stay in close communication with Russia as the two countries develop their “comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.”

China's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a written request for comment.

“Polling stations have closed in Russia, following the illegal holding of elections on Ukrainian territory, the lack of choice for voters and the absence of independent monitoring by the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe). This is not what free and fair elections look like,” British Foreign Secretary David Cameron wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

The OSCE is a regional intergovernmental organization focused on security issues. It seeks to observe elections in its 57 member states, including Russia.

The other candidates in the three-day election were token candidates who all support Putin's agenda. Nikolai Kharitonov of the Communist Party received 4 percent of the vote; the ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party candidate Leonid Slutsky received just under 4 percent, and Vladislav Davankov of the New People party received 6.65 percent.

The election took place just a month after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was barred from running against Putin in 2018. US President Joe Biden responded to the news by saying: “Make no mistake, Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death. Poutine. is responsible.”

The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's death.