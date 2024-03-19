Congress-INDIA bloc never speaks against other religions, says PM Narendra Modi | Latest news India





Salem: Referring to Rahul Gandhi's Shakti remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India's bloc allies Congress and DMK tend to insult the Hindu religion. He said they never speak against other religions. Salem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. (PTI) “INDI alliance is deliberately insulting Hindu Dharma and every statement against Hindu Dharma is well thought out. Congress-DMK INDI alliance never speaks against other religions. But they don't take a second to insult Hindu Dharma ” he said at a rally in Tamil Nadu. Salem. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. He said that DMK, Congress and INDIA bloc have declared that they will destroy Shakti. “Mariaman west Shakti-hai. In Tamil Nadu, Kanchi Kamakshi is 'Shakti', Madurai Meenakshi is 'Shakti'…Congress, DMK and INDI alliance are saying they will destroy that (Shakti),” he added. PM Modi said that in Hinduism, Shakti means women's power, mother's power, but INDIA bloc allies say they will destroy it. Also read: PM Modi responds to Rahul Gandhi's 'shakti' remarks: I accept the challenge » PM Modi said Tamil Nadu has decided to vote for the BJP. “DMK and Congress are two sides of the same coin. DMK and Congress mean big corruption and single family rule. When the country got rid of Congress, it achieved 5G technology. But in Tamil Nadu , DMK runs its own 5G technology. This is the fifth generation of the family to control Tamil Nadu,” he said. Also read: Rahul Gandhi provides clarification after PM Modi attacks him in Shakti row PM Modi also alleged that the DMK had insulted the late former CM Jayalalithaa. “You all are witnesses to the kind of behavior of INDI alliance towards women. When former CM J. Jayalalithaa was alive, you all know how DMK leaders behaved with her. This is the real face of the DMK,” he added. What Rahul Gandhi had said At Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday, Gandhi invoked Shakti to question electronic voting machines (EVMs). There is a word “Shakti” (power) in Hinduism… We are fighting against a Shakti (state power). The question is: what is this Shakti and what does it imply for us? The soul and integrity of the EVMs were handed over to the king (Modi). It is a fact. Not only EVMs, but all autonomous institutions in the country, be it ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have exchanged their thorns at the Centre, he said . The BJP claimed that Gandhi's remark showed his misogynistic mindset. On Monday, Rahul Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Modi had distorted the meaning of his Shakti remark. Modi ji doesn’t like my words. He is trying to distort my statements and change their meaning because he knows that I have spoken a profound truth, Gandhi said in a post on social platform X. With contributions from ANI, PTI

