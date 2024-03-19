Erdoan says Turkey ready to facilitate Russia-Ukraine peace talks





ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdoan congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his election victory and reiterated Ankara's willingness to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. According to the Communications Directorate, Erdoan called Putin to congratulate him at the end of March. Expressing his belief that the positive development of relations between Russia and the Troika will continue increasingly in the new period, President Erdoan said that Trkiye is ready to take on any facilitating role in returning to the table negotiations in Ukraine, we read in the press release. Putin was re-elected president of Russia for the fifth time in polls that took place between March 15 and 17, receiving 87.8% of the vote. Russia waged war against Ukraine in February 2022 and occupied eastern Ukrainian territories. Trkiye is one of the few countries to call for an end to the armed conflict between the two neighbors since the start of the war. He hosted the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in March 2022 in Antalya for negotiations on a lasting agreement. Ankara accuses certain Western countries of discouraging Ukraine from sitting at the same table as Russia. President Erdoan repeatedly called on Putin and Ukrainian President Volodomyry Zelensky to give peace talks a chance and that Trkiye was ready to play the role of facilitator. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted the fact that Trkiye was in contact with both countries and used this status to promote peace and stability, in a television interview late March 18. It turned into a war of attrition for both sides. As Trkiye, we are concerned about this. Furthermore, from a strategic perspective, we are also concerned about the spread of this war to the region. The Black Sea has already witnessed this, Fidan said. Stressing that Trkiye does not expect much change during the war in 2024, while the West plans to create a peace table in 2025, Fidan reminded that the continuation of the war would lead to more casualties and destruction.

