Pakistani citizens praise Modi government for boosting India.





Islamabad, March 18: India is heading towards the Lok Sabha elections in what is considered the world's largest electoral process. Current Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to be the favorite to retain the prime ministerial throne, drawing mixed reactions from Pakistanis. Elections in India will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1, during which nearly a billion eligible voters will exercise their franchise. The results will be announced on June 4. Some residents of Pakistan said that the Narendra Modi government has done a very good job in India in certain sectors, including information technology (IT). While many Pakistanis are critical of the NDA government in India, some appreciate the smooth conduct of a democratic process like elections in the neighboring country, and also hail the performance of the Narendra Modi government. “Holding elections is a democratic process. India and the government of Narendra Modi should be commended not only for strengthening the country's global standing, but also for ensuring that elections are held after every term. It is certainly an achievement,” said an Islamabad resident. Some Pakistani experts also believe that the continuation of the Narendra Modi government in power for the third time could pave the way for normalization of relations between the two countries. “In Pakistan, we have the Sharifs in power and it is a known fact that the Sharif family shares better relations with Narendra Modi. Therefore, I think if Narendra Modi wins the elections for the third time, it could also open up positive avenues for engagements between the two rival neighbors,” said senior political analyst Adnan Shaukat.

