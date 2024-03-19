PM Modi visit Kerala: Modi leads roadshow to Palakkad in scorching summer heat





Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads a roadshow in Palakkad in Kerala on March 19, 2024. | Photo credit: KK MUSTAFAH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out a roadshow in Kerala's Palakkad town on Tuesday, March 19, morning, instilling enthusiasm and excitement in the thousands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who welcomed him on both sides of the road . This was Mr. Modi's second visit to Kerala in a week as part of the BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign. He had addressed a BJP rally in Pathanamthitta on March 15. BJP leaders said Mr Modi would return to Kerala to campaign for the party's main candidates in April. The helicopter carrying the Prime Minister landed here at 10:20 am on the grounds of Mercy College. His procession arrived near the municipal building at 10:40 a.m. He boarded an open vehicle decorated with yellow and orange flowers in front of the municipal building, which was the first urban civic body. in Kerala for the BJP to be in power. The tour started at 10:45 am at Anjuvilakku junction and continued along the heavily barricaded Court Road towards the main post office. Daring the scorching heat, thousands of BJP workers lined up on both sides of the road from early morning to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. In a frenzy, they cheered Modi, Modi as he passed by them. Wearing a half-sleeved white cotton kurti with a black lotus badge on the chest and a shawl with black borders around the neck, Mr Modi sported a saffron cap with an embroidered patch on it. The cap designed by the Gujarat wing of the BJP is becoming popular among BJP leaders and workers and is branded as Modi Cap. He stood up in front of the enthusiastic crowd and occasionally did Namaste with folded hands, as they threw marigold petals at him. Mr. Modi was flanked by BJP candidate from Palakkad, C. Krishnakumar, on his left, and Ponnani candidate, Nivedita Subramanian, on his right. BJP state president K. Surendran stood behind with two SPG guards. Although the BJP announced that its candidate from Malappuram, Mr. Abdul Salam, would also accompany Mr. Modi on the roadshow, Mr. Salam was sidelined, presumably due to lack of space in the vehicle. Sometimes Mr. Modi threw a handful of flower petals to the crowd. The roadshow covered almost a kilometer in half an hour and ended at the main post office at 11:15 am. The Prime Minister visited the Mercy College grounds in his vehicle. From there, Mr. Modi left in the helicopter. Safety provisions Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Mr. Modis' visit. More than 2,000 police officers have been deployed across the city, including many muftis. Almost all buildings along the 1km road from Anjuvilakku junction to the main post office were guarded by police personnel. Strong traffic restrictions were imposed in the city from early morning until the departure of the Prime Minister. Barricades were erected in two layers on both sides of Court Road. No shops or commercial establishments were allowed to operate until the end of the roadshow. BJP workers started pouring in from different parts of the district from 7 am and they were waiting enthusiastically in scorching heat. A few of them fainted due to the heat, but their enthusiasm reached a crescendo when they had a close encounter with Mr. Modi.

