Trump accuses Biden of border bloodshed as he fails to secure $464 million bail in fraud case: latest





Donald Trump speaking in Ohio this weekend

Donald Trump attempted to turn the tables on Joe Biden amid furor over his use of the phrase bloodshed by releasing a new campaign video compiling lurid news reports of incidents of migrant crime to argue that the The illegal immigration crisis at America's southern border is the real bloodbath. .

The diversionary tactic follows a day of stunning setbacks for the Republican presidential nominee in the legal cases he is fighting.

The former president's lawyers told a New York appeals court Monday that he failed to secure bail to honor the nearly half-billion-dollar civil fraud judgment against him .

They argued that finding a company to guarantee bail of more than $464 million is a practical impossibility and that raises the possibility that New York Attorney General Letitia James could begin seizing its assets unless the court does not intervene.

While his secret trial was pushed back to April, Judge Juan Merchan ruled that the court could hear testimony from former fixer Michael Cohen, adult film star Stormy Daniels and ex- Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Additionally, the Access Hollywood tape can also be discussed.

Key PointsShow Latest Update 1710850509Hush Money Lawsuit: Stormy Daniels Says Trump Compared Her to Ivanka

Sarah Gibson, director of the new documentary Stormy, appeared on CNN's OutFront with Erin Burnett yesterday to discuss Stormy Daniels and air a clip from her new film in which the porn star says Donald Trump compared her to his daughter Ivanka (!) just before their sexual encounter in 2006.

Here's Gibson paying tribute to her subject, who she says is absolutely willing to testify against Trump and committed to the common good.

Joe SommerladMarch 19, 2024 12:15 p.m.

1710848709Hush Money Trial: Access to Hollywood tape can be discussed but won't be released, judge rules

The infamous Access Hollywood video in which Donald Trump boasted about sexually assaulting women without asking permission will not be shown to jurors in the former president's criminal trial, Judge Merchan also ruled yesterday.

However, he said prosecutors could still question witnesses about the recording, which was made public during the final weeks of the Trump campaign in the White House in 2016.

Joe SommerladMarch 19, 2024 11:45

1710846909Hush Money trial: Trump fails to block testimony from Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen

In more bad news for Trump yesterday, the judge overseeing his criminal trial stemming from hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels rejected the former president's attempts to block his testimony.

New York Judge Juan Merchan also rejected Trump's attempts to block the testimony of Michael Cohen, his former lawyer who allegedly supported a plan to bury incriminating details of Trump's extramarital affairs before the 2016 presidential election.

Judge Merchan further rejected Trump's attempts to block the testimony of former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who allegedly had an affair with him before his presidency.

Joe SommerladMarch 19, 2024 11:15

1710845100What will happen if Trump fails to secure his $464 million bail?

Here's more from Alex Woodward on what happens if Trump fails to secure the bond he needs to appeal his civil fraud case in New York.

Joe SommerladMarch 19, 2024 10:45

1710843309Truth Social: Trump angry over New York fraud trial after failing to raise $464 million bail

Unsurprisingly, the former president also spent his evening fuming online after his lawyers revealed Monday that finding a lender to help him with his huge bail bond was proving virtually impossible.

Meanwhile, this month-old clip of a not-entirely-convincing Alina Habba hasn't aged well at all.

Here's more on Alex Woodward's billionaire businessman's financial troubles.

Joe SommerladMarch 19, 2024 10:15

1710841500Truth Social: Trump accuses Biden of border bloodshed in grim campaign video

However, the president beat him to the punch, releasing an earlier video integrating Trump's controversial final line into a montage of other horrible things he has said.

Joe SommerladMarch 19, 2024 09:45

1710839700

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 19, 2024 09:15

1710834300 Full Story: Trump says bail cannot be posted on appeal of his $464 million fraud judgment

The former president's lawyers have argued that finding a company to guarantee a bond of more than $454 million plus millions of dollars in interest is a practical impossibility, and that raises the possibility that New York's attorney general , Letitia James, can seize her assets unless the court does so. intervenes.

Mr. Trump faces insurmountable difficulties in obtaining bail, according to his lawyers. The former president unsuccessfully contacted around 30 bail bond companies through four separate brokers, a week before Ms James could begin collecting the monies.

Alex Woodward has the details:

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 19, 2024 07:45

1710827100Former FBI informant reported as fraud years ago

A former FBI informant has been accused of lying about the business dealings of President Joe Biden and his sons, but his reputation as a liar dates back to at least 2016, according to a report.

But long before these recent revelations, Mr. Smirnov's credibility was in question.

Kelly Rissman has the details…

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 19, 2024 05:45

1710819906Trump says US has been poisoned by undocumented migrants

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Media Buzz host Howard Kurtz asked Mr. Trump: Why do you use words like vermin and blood poisoning? The press, as you know, immediately reacted to this by saying, “Well, that's the kind of language Hitler and Mussolini use.”

The 2024 favorite retorted: “That’s what they say. I didn't know that, but that's what they say. But then he said he was using those terms because our country was being poisoned.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 19, 2024 03:45

