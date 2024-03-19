Putin wins Russian elections: Xi Jinping, King Salman and the United States

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Vladimir Putin will regain his status as President of Russia for the next six-year term. The 71-year-old won a landslide victory against several other presidential candidates (pilpres).

Quoted Reuters And AFP, On Monday local time, Putin won 87.33% of the vote. This is the highest result in history since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

A number of heads of state also reacted to the election results. The following is compiled CNBC Indonesia on Tuesday (3/19/2024).

Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly sent a congratulatory message to Putin. He said The results of the presidential election fully reflect the support of the Russian people.

“Your re-election fully reflects the Russian people’s support for you,” Xi told Putin, according to state television. Video surveillance.

“In recent years, the Russian people have united together to overcome challenges and advance towards national development and revitalization,” Xi added.

He also expressed growing confidence in Putin's future leadership. Russia, Xi said, will be able to achieve greater progress in national development and construction.

“China attaches great importance to the development of China-Russia relations and is willing to maintain close communication with Russia to promote sustainable, healthy, stable and deep development (of bilateral relations),” Xi said.

PM India Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Putin. He sent a message of congratulations on Putin's re-election and hoped to improve ties to develop their “special” relationship.

“I look forward to working together to further strengthen the special and exceptional strategic partnership between India and Russia in the years to come,” Modi wrote on social media platform X.

New Delhi and Moscow have enjoyed good relations since the Cold War. Russia remains by far the largest arms supplier to the world's most populous country.

India is known for avoiding explicitly condemning Russia for its war in Ukraine. This comes even as India seeks to strengthen its security ties with the United States.

Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also sent a congratulatory message to Putin. Russian voters, he said, showed unwavering support for their re-elected president.

“Your re-election to shoulder the great responsibility of head of state is a valuable assessment of the Russian people for the outstanding leadership and tenacious executive abilities that you have demonstrated in state activities with great prestige as leader of nation,” Kim said, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“Putin's victory is an expression of the unwavering support of Russian voters and their confidence in the Russian leader,” he added.

Russia and North Korea are long-time allies. Both are subject to global sanctions, with Moscow punished for its invasion of Ukraine and Pyongyang for its nuclear weapons tests.

In September, Putin and Kim held a summit in the Russian Far East. The United States later claimed that Pyongyang had begun supplying weapons to Moscow.

Kim said during his visit that relations with Moscow were his country's “number one priority”, with Pyongyang a strong supporter of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. North Korea has reportedly sent around 7,000 weapons containers to Russia for its war in Ukraine since last July.

Turkish President Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also congratulated Putin on his re-election. He even offered to mediate between Moscow and Ukraine, according to the official statement from the Turkish presidency on Monday local time.

“President Erdogan expressed confidence in the continued positive development of relations between Turkey and Russia and said that Turkey is ready to play the role of facilitator to return to the negotiating table with Ukraine” , said the Turkish presidency explaining the results of the two telephone interviews. conversations last night.

This is not the first time Erdogan has offered his services as a mediator in the war. He is trying to maintain friendly relations with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

These three countries have coasts on the Black Sea, to which Turkey controls access via the Turkish Strait. Erdogan hosted Zelensky in Istanbul in early March and Putin was scheduled to visit Turkey in February before later canceling the trip.

Iran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated Putin on his victory Monday local time. He called Putin's victory “decisive” in the presidential election.

“The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in his message, sincerely congratulated Vladimir Putin on his decisive victory and re-election as President of the Russian Federation,” the official IRNA news agency reported, as cited by Al -Arabia.

King Salman

Meanwhile, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia sent a congratulatory message to Putin on his new presidential term. Charge SPA, The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his “sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to the Russian President as well as further progress and prosperity for the people of the Russian Federation.”

He spoke of the good relations between the two countries and between the two peoples. According to him, the two countries are trying to strengthen their relations and develop various sectors.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman also sent a congratulatory message to President Vladimir Putin. He expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to the Russian President and further progress and prosperity to his people.

Bahrain, Qatar and United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Congratulations were also conveyed by the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Where everyone separately wished Putin “development and prosperity”.

Meanwhile, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also extended his congratulations to Putin.

African country

Mali's military ruler Assimi Goita, who embraced Russia after cutting ties with former ally France, welcomed Putin's victory. “As a strategic and sincere partner of Mali, I reaffirm our total friendship,” Goita said on social media.

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, son of the country's late longtime leader Idriss Déby, said in a Facebook post that the results were “proof of the Russian people's trust” in Putin. General Abdourahamane Tiani, Niger's military ruler, who seized power from a pro-Western government in a coup in July 2023, congratulated Putin on his “glorious victory”.

Venezuela and Cuba

In Latin America, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said: “Our big brother Vladimir Putin has won, and that bodes well for the world.” Cuba's Miguel Diaz-Canel said the official results were “a credible indication that the Russian population supports (Putin's) management of the country.”

So what are the comments from the US, UK and Ukraine?

AS

Western countries, including the United States, reject the results of the Russian presidential election. The presidential election won by Putin was considered neither free nor fair.

“This is a very undemocratic process,” said US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel, citing the crackdown on the opposition and the media.

“(Putin) will probably remain president of Russia, but that doesn't excuse him from being autocratic,” Patel added.

English

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Russia's holding of elections in occupied Ukraine was “illegal”. The election, he stressed, shows how serious the oppression is under President Putin's regime.

“Who is trying to silence any opposition to the illegal war he is waging,” he added.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky considers these elections illegitimate. He also called Putin a criminal.

“Everyone understands that this man, like many others throughout history, was tired of power and would stop at nothing to rule forever,” he said.

“There is no crime he would not commit to maintain his personal power.”

European Union

European Union countries said in a joint statement that Russia had been given no “real choice.” This was after all candidates opposed to the war in Ukraine were excluded.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the vote was “based on oppression and intimidation.” However, the 27-nation bloc ignored calls from the Kremlin's main foe, Alexei Navalny, not to recognize Putin as Russia's legitimate president.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said “the no-choice vote shows Putin's despicable behavior towards his own people”, while the French Foreign Ministry said the conditions for free elections in Russia were not not met, citing “the increasing repression of civil society and all forms of opposition to the regime.”

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also condemned the vote, calling it “neither free nor fair.” He distanced himself from his coalition partner, Matteo Salvini, who reacted to the election results by saying: “When a people votes, they are always right.”

