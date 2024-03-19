Election 2024: Trump supports Ohio congressional candidate Derek Merrin





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Former President Donald Trump issued a last-minute endorsement Monday in a highly sought-after congressional district in northwest Ohio, backing state Rep. Derek Merrin against a rival Republican whom Trump's closest ally in the state described as rock solid. conservative.

Trump's decision came about 18 hours before polls opened for Ohio's primary election and less than 48 hours after Trump campaigned in the state on behalf of the businessman Cleveland, Bernie Moreno, his choice for the US Senate.

Derek Merrin is an incredible America First Patriot running for Congress in Ohio's 9th District against a RINO, Craig Riedel, who is no friend of MAGA, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. As the next member of Congress, Derek will fight hard to secure our border, stop inflation, support our military/veterans, and protect our still-embattled Second Amendment.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., chose Merrin, 38, as his choice to take on Democratic incumbent Marcy Kaptur, 77, the longest-serving woman in Congress, this fall. Kaptur is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the country.

Merrin gained statewide attention for leading an intra-party rebellion in the Ohio House last year after a bitter fight for speakership.

Johnson recruited Merrin after audio of Riedel criticizing Trump surfaced, raising concerns about his electability in a state that twice supported Trump's presidential bids by large margins. But that was months ago, in December, which raises the question of why Trump didn't intervene sooner.

Notably, Riedel's campaign recently began airing a searing attack on Merrin and accusing the lawmaker of being one of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder's top henchmen. Householder was convicted last year of the largest corruption scheme in state history and sentenced in June to 20 years in prison. The announcement suggests Merrin could be charged next.

By supporting Merrin, Trump separated himself from his best-known Ohio ally: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan. Jordan initially supported Riedel and remained by his side even after the remarks involving Trump came to light.

Jordan said: Craig Riedel is a steadfast conservative who understands that parents, not the government, know what is best for their children. He will fight to cut spending, lower taxes, uphold the Second Amendment and protect traditional family values.

Trump's decision to get involved at the last minute is just the latest twist in what has been a roller coaster of a primary marked by rapid entries and exits, candidate gaffes and bouncing support. At one point, Johnson, Jordan and Republican state Sen. J.D. Vance were aligned with three different candidates.

Vance had supported JR Majewski, the party's 2022 nominee, before suddenly dropping out of the race earlier this month after coming under fire for remarks he made during a podcast disparaging Special Olympics athletes.

